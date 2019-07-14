Fred Alger Management Holding in Burlington Stores (BURL) Has Lowered by $15.22 Million as Market Value Declined; As Celgene (Call) (CELG) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Artal Group Sa Trimmed Its Stake by $23.50 Million

Artal Group Sa decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (Call) (CELG) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artal Group Sa sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 750,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.76 million, down from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artal Group Sa who had been investing in Celgene Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $91.93. About 3.03M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 22/05/2018 – Celgene to Present New and Updated Data across a Range of Blood Diseases at EHA 2018; 16/04/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) + YERVOY® (IPILIMUMAB) COMBINATION AS FIRST-LINE TREATMENT FOR PATIENTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- AND POOR-RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: With positive Keytruda data, Merck scrambles the market for lung cancer immunotherapies; 05/04/2018 – FORMA Therapeutics Achieves Key Objective in Collaboration with Celgene Corporation to Advance a Novel Protein Homeostasis; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP SEES 2018 GAAP EPS ABOUT $7.36 WITHOUT DILUTION FROM JUNO; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – Infinity Announces Presentations On IPI-549 At Upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 24/05/2018 – Prothena Announces Reorganization to Focus Resources on Advancing Neuroscience Pipeline; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio Completes Recruitment Into First Stage of Phase Il NSCLC Trial With Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib Combined With KEYTRUDA®; 09/04/2018 – Novartis bets big on gene therapy with $8.7 bln AveXis deal

Fred Alger Management Inc decreased its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) by 44.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc sold 97,574 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 119,915 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.79 million, down from 217,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Burlington Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.14B market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $4.17 during the last trading session, reaching $182.92. About 744,025 shares traded. Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has risen 14.84% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BURL News: 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees FY Sales Up 9%-10%; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees FY18 Sales Up 9.7%-10.5%; 10/05/2018 – Mirae Asset Adds Burlington Stores, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 22/04/2018 – DJ Burlington Stores Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BURL); 15/05/2018 – ADAGE REDUCED UTX, PBYI, FB, WFC, BURL IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES 4Q ADJ EPS $3.59, EST. $2.09; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.73-Adj EPS $5.83; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores to Open 35-40 Net New Stores in FY18; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.05-Adj EPS $1.09; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 91C TO 95C, EST. 92C

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.

Artal Group Sa, which manages about $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Scholar Rock Hldg Corp by 50,000 shares to 2.35M shares, valued at $44.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 150,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.15 million shares, and has risen its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO).

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.45 EPS, up 31.72% or $0.59 from last year’s $1.86 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 9.38 P/E if the $2.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.28 actual EPS reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $2.05 million activity.

Fred Alger Management Inc, which manages about $21.12B and $25.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Guardant Health Inc by 34,032 shares to 103,161 shares, valued at $7.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 1.02M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.79M shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.