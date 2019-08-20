Fred Alger Management Has Upped Zoetis (ZTS) Stake by $693,500; Clough Capital Partners LP Stake in Transdigm Group (TDG) Has Increased by $29.50 Million

Fred Alger Management Inc increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 129.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc bought 6,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 12,288 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, up from 5,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $126.75. About 999,423 shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 27/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Kohl’s and Zoetis; 16/05/2018 – S&P: Zoetis Rating Reflects Expectation That Leverage Will Remain in 2x-3x Range in 2018-2019; 26/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC SAYS TO EXPAND ANIMAL VACCINE RESEARCH AND MANUFACTURING IN SUZHOU, CHINA; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Net $352M; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR $83/SHARE IN CASH; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Expects to Complete Acquisition Before End 2018; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis: Purchase Price of $83 Per Shr in Cash, or Approximately $2B in Aggregate; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – INTENDS TO FUND PURCHASE THROUGH A COMBINATION OF EXISTING CASH AND NEW DEBT; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.35B; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS, A LEADING GLOBAL PROVIDER OF VETERINARY

Clough Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 209.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP bought 65,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The hedge fund held 96,175 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.66 million, up from 31,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $7.48 during the last trading session, reaching $537.58. About 341,322 shares traded or 16.43% up from the average. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 15/03/2018 – TransDigm Acquires Kirkhill from Esterline Technologies; 15/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM BUYS KIRKHILL FROM ESTERLINE; 15/03/2018 – TransDigm Completed Acquisition of Kirkhill Elastomers From Esterline for $50 M in Cash; 06/03/2018 TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT REPORTS 5.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TRANSDIGM GROUP INC TDG.N AS OF MARCH 6 – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – TransDigm Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Announces Proposed Private Offering of $500 M of Senior Subordinated Notes; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP INC – EXTANT COMPONENTS GROUP IS A PORTFOLIO COMPANY OF WARBURG PINCUS LLC; 30/04/2018 – TRANSDIGM REPORTS KEVIN STEIN AS PRESIDENT, CEO & W. NICHOLAS H; 23/03/2018 – Rubber World: TransDigm acquires the Kirkhill elastomers business from Esterline Technologies; 15/03/2018 – ESTERLINE TECHNOLOGIES CORP – TRANSDIGM HAS COMPLETED ACQUISITION OF KIRKHILL ELASTOMERS BUSINESS FROM ESTERLINE

Clough Capital Partners L P, which manages about $5.01 billion and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 63,900 shares to 78,200 shares, valued at $7.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 9,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,810 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold TDG shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 51.29 million shares or 5.26% less from 54.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviva Public Ltd Co stated it has 23,475 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 0.02% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Tiger Eye Limited Liability Company holds 26,162 shares or 2.89% of its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Systems stated it has 2,128 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 283 shares. Raymond James Trust Na invested 0.04% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Timessquare Cap Mngmt Ltd has 103,200 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 0.05% or 9,100 shares. Kemnay Advisory Inc holds 0.74% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 7,559 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker invested 0.01% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Tremblant Gru holds 4.94% or 188,088 shares. 46,281 were reported by Barclays Public Limited. Caxton holds 0.19% or 458 shares in its portfolio. Carroll Financial invested in 113 shares or 0% of the stock. Cookson Peirce Incorporated stated it has 2.18% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

