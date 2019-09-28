Fred Alger Management Has Upped Vf (VFC) Stake By $2.13 Million; PCM Fund (PCM) Has 1.33 Sentiment

Fred Alger Management Inc increased Vf Corp (VFC) stake by 14262.79% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Fred Alger Management Inc acquired 24,532 shares as Vf Corp (VFC)’s stock declined 0.18%. The Fred Alger Management Inc holds 24,704 shares with $2.16 million value, up from 172 last quarter. Vf Corp now has $35.35B valuation. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $88.79. About 1.58M shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 14/03/2018 – VF CORPORATION ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC AND PERFORMANCE-BASED LIFESTYLE FOOTWEAR BRAND, FROM ICON HEALTH & FITNESS; 04/05/2018 – VF TRANSITION PERIOD ADJ. EPS CONT OPS 67C WITH 3C DEAL EFFECT; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP – GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 51 PCT FOR 2019; 14/03/2018 – VF REPORTS PACT TO BUY ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC & PERFORMANCE-BASED; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $3.05 BLN VS $2.50 BLN; 14/03/2018 – VF CORP – TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Nabs New CFO From VF Corp; 19/03/2018 – VF Corporation Enters into Definitive Agreement to Sell the Nautica® Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter EPS Cont Ops 65c, EPS 63c; 28/03/2018 – VF NAMES STEVE MURRAY AS VP, STRATEGIC PROJECTS

PCM Fund Inc (PCM) investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.27, from 1.6 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 8 active investment managers increased or opened new holdings, while 6 decreased and sold stakes in PCM Fund Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 736,774 shares, down from 944,829 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding PCM Fund Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 4 Increased: 5 New Position: 3.

Sol Capital Management Co holds 0.5% of its portfolio in PCM Fund Inc. for 163,187 shares. First Foundation Advisors owns 220,893 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 143,857 shares. The Virginia-based Bb&T Securities Llc has invested 0% in the stock. Bokf Na, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 16,029 shares.

The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.06. About 13,314 shares traded. PCM Fund Inc. (PCM) has 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

PCM Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The company has market cap of $128.27 million. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It has a 12.1 P/E ratio. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets.

Among 2 analysts covering V.F. Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:VFC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. V.F. Corporation Common Stock has $9700 highest and $8700 lowest target. $95’s average target is 6.99% above currents $88.79 stock price. V.F. Corporation Common Stock had 5 analyst reports since May 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the shares of VFC in report on Friday, May 24 with “Neutral” rating. As per Wednesday, September 11, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Tuesday, May 14.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $157,860 activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $157,860 was made by Carucci Richard on Friday, August 23.

Fred Alger Management Inc decreased Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) stake by 78,617 shares to 51,335 valued at $2.32 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Charter Communications Inc stake by 161,224 shares and now owns 185,621 shares. Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) was reduced too.