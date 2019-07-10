Fred Alger Management Has Upped Ebix (EBIX) Stake by $7.85 Million as Share Value Declined; Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Bank Of Hawaii Has Lowered Its Holding

Bank Of Hawaii decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 17.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Hawaii sold 2,769 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,978 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.95 million, down from 15,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Hawaii who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $352.47. About 1.01M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS FUNDAMENTAL STRENGTH IN THE FREIGHTER MARKET IS ENCOURAGING; 12/04/2018 – BOEING DEAL AIMS TO PRESERVE ENGINEERING CAPACITY AT EMBRAER, WHICH RETAINS DEFENSE AND BUSINESS JET OPS; 11/04/2018 – Boeing joins $37 million investment in British rocket start-up Reaction Engines; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – FLIGHT MADE EMERGENCY DIVERSION TO PHL AFTER CREW REPORTED ISSUES WITH NUMBER ONE ENGINE WHICH RESULTED IN DAMAGE TO FUSELAGE; 14/03/2018 – Watch: Trump gives remarks at Boeing factory; 15/05/2018 – France says will respect WTO decision on Airbus aid; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS CONFIDENT WILL MEET 737 DELIVERY TARGETS, COMPANY IS ON TOP OF RECENT ENGINE, FUSELAGE SUPPLY ISSUES; 10/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS 1Q TOTAL MAJOR PROGRAM DELIVERIES 184; 23/03/2018 – CANADA SAYS BOEING DECISION NOT TO APPEAL ITC RULING ON BOMBARDIER CASE IS “A POSITIVE DEVELOPMENT IN THE LONG-STANDING RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN CANADA AND BOEING”; 03/04/2018 – BOEING – WILL CONTINUE TO GIVE FULL SYSTEM LOGISTICS, ENGINEERING SUPPORT, OTHER SERVICES TO CANADIAN AIR FORCE’S 15 CH-147F CHINOOKS FLEET THROUGH 2023

Fred Alger Management Inc increased its stake in Ebix Inc (EBIX) by 35.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc bought 160,207 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.89% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 613,299 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.28 million, up from 453,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Ebix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $50.67. About 30,901 shares traded. Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) has declined 35.55% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.98% the S&P500. Some Historical EBIX News: 09/05/2018 – EBIX 1Q OPER REV. $108.2M, EST. $103.5M (2 EST.); 03/04/2018 – Ebix Takes Leadership Position in lndia’s Foreign Exchange and Outward Remittance Markets with Agreement to Acquire CentrumDirect Limited; 02/04/2018 – Ebix Sports Ambassadors John lsner and Coco Vandeweghe Win Single and Doubles Titles at the Miami Open Masters 1000 Tournament; 09/05/2018 – EBIX 1Q OPER MARGIN 31%; 19/04/2018 – EBIX PURCHASE OF 60% STAKE IN SMARTCLASS EDUCATIONAL SERVICES; 09/05/2018 – Ebix 1Q EPS 83c; 03/04/2018 – CENTRUM CAPITAL LTD CENC.NS – TO SELL ITS MONEY EXCHANGE BUSINESS TO EBIX INC. FOR ABOUT 12 BLN RUPEES; 03/04/2018 – EBIX TAKES LEADERSHIP POSITION IN INDIA’S FOREIGN EXCHANGE,; 19/04/2018 – Ebix Enters India’s E-Learning Markets via Acquisition of 60 % Stake in Smartclass Educational Services; 03/04/2018 – EBIX INC – INTENDS TO FUND ENTIRE TRANSACTION IN CASH, USING ITS EXISTING BANK LINE AND INTERNAL CASH RESERVES

Bank Of Hawaii, which manages about $1.30B and $1.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 5,348 shares to 61,493 shares, valued at $9.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 3,347 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,537 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 48.68 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. McAllister Kevin G had sold 12,637 shares worth $5.03 million on Friday, February 8. $10.50M worth of stock was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20 million. $7.83M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by Smith Gregory D. The insider COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Investors reported 7.12 million shares stake. Cyrus Prns LP holds 5,000 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Buckingham Asset Lc holds 15,569 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Benin Management Corp accumulated 0.12% or 721 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Communications has invested 0.46% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 10 reported 2.7% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Capwealth Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 3.17% or 54,136 shares in its portfolio. Iowa Commercial Bank holds 0.5% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,847 shares. Gruss has invested 5.99% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 1St Source State Bank invested in 0.44% or 13,450 shares. Permanens Cap LP stated it has 50 shares. Fmr Ltd stated it has 11.04 million shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust reported 2.32M shares. New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.3% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hudock Cap Group Inc Ltd Liability Com holds 2,465 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold EBIX shares while 48 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 22.89 million shares or 4.10% less from 23.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd Liability accumulated 0.02% or 3.89 million shares. Moreover, Tudor Et Al has 0.06% invested in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) for 29,553 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.01% or 66,623 shares. The North Carolina-based State Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Invesco Limited has invested 0% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Ashford Capital Management holds 3.37% of its portfolio in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) for 467,276 shares. Tealwood Asset Management, a Minnesota-based fund reported 56,236 shares. Atwood & Palmer reported 1.29% stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management reported 15,838 shares stake. Manufacturers Life Insur The stated it has 276,478 shares. Northern Tru stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Kbc Grp Nv holds 0% or 2,179 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Portolan Cap Management Ltd Com reported 0.5% stake. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested in 0.01% or 88,000 shares.