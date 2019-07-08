Fred Alger Management Has Trimmed Position in Realpage (RP) by $24.84 Million as Stock Rose; Prudential Plc Has Lifted Position in Cvs Health (CVS) by $24.14 Million

Fred Alger Management Inc decreased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 33.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc sold 414,051 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 815,094 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.47M, down from 1.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $61.38. About 35,955 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 1.95% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 24/05/2018 – RealPage Announces Pricing of Follow-on Public Offering of Common Stk; 29/03/2018 RealPage® Reports Cooling in the U.S. Apartment Market Performance During the First Quarter’s Slow Leasing Period; 20/04/2018 – RealPage to Acquire ClickPay for $218.5 Million; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.38 TO $0.44; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC – RAISES FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 20/04/2018 – DJ RealPage Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RP); 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES FY REV $859.3M- $867.5M, SAW $834.6M-$844.6M; 21/05/2018 – RealPage Announces Proposed Follow-on Public Offering of Common Stk; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.44, REV VIEW $844.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q EPS 9c-EPS 11c

Prudential Plc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 23.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Plc bought 455,407 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.41 million shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.22 million, up from 1.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Plc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $55.1. About 1.07M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $66.35 million activity. Shares for $7.99M were sold by WINN STEPHEN T on Tuesday, January 15.

Fred Alger Management Inc, which manages about $21.12B and $25.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Epam Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 17,932 shares to 487,401 shares, valued at $82.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.24 per share. RP’s profit will be $28.38 million for 51.15 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by RealPage, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. Shares for $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W. 166,368 shares valued at $10.73 million were sold by MERLO LARRY J on Friday, February 1. 2,000 shares were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J, worth $105,600 on Friday, March 8. $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were bought by BROWN C DAVID II.