Fred Alger Management Has Trimmed Its Biogen (BIIB) Stake as Shares Rose; Harber Asset Management Lifted Verizon Communications (VZ) Position

Fred Alger Management Inc decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 97.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc sold 1,979 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 42 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10,000, down from 2,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $221.84. About 633,862 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s rain-making rare-disease drug hits a sales slump; 05/04/2018 – Samsung, Biogen Reach Deal With AbbVie to Sell Near Copy of Humira; 12/03/2018 – Biogen: Deal Represents Company’s First Program in Neuropsychiatry; 30/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Biogen escapes a compulsory license; could Ambien cause racist tweeting?; 24/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Biogen’s rain-making rare-disease drug hits a sales slump; 24/04/2018 – Biogen 1Q Multiple Sclerosis Rev $2.1 Billion; 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN TO FURTHER CUT ADUCANUMAB ROYALTY RATES; 20/04/2018 – Biogen to pay $1 billion to Ionis in new partnership; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – COMPANIES HAVE AGREED TO DISMISS ALL PENDING PATENT LITIGATION; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Rev $3.1B

Harber Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 14.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc bought 25,486 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The hedge fund held 205,108 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.72M, up from 179,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $58.95. About 4.49 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS INCLUDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF ABOUT $249 MLN RELATED TO EARLY DEBT EXTINGUISHMENT; 15/05/2018 – IFROGZ Expands Wireless Audio Family by Introducing the Cocoon Earbud Charging Case; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile wanted to buy Straight Path last year, but it bowed out early after AT&T and Verizon bid up the company; 22/03/2018 – Verizon Will Pay Fixed Annual Amount for Professional Services Throughout Term of Amendment and One-time Hosting Conversion Fee; 03/05/2018 – Verizon reports results of preliminary shareholder vote at 2018 annual meeting; 20/04/2018 – Boston Metro: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 26/03/2018 – FCC chairman proposes steps to protect U.S. communications networks, supply chains; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPURCHASED OUTSTANDING US$2.5 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Biogen (BIIB) announces Michael D. Ehlers, MD, Ph.D., has decided to step down as EVP, Research and Development – StreetInsider.com” on October 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Biogen and Eisai bail on Alzheimer’s candidate elenbecestat – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Care Sector Update for 03/21/2019: OGEN,NVCN,BIIB – Nasdaq” on March 21, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Biogen (BIIB) Reports Interferon Beta Treatments, Including PLEGRIDY (peginterferon beta-1a) & AVONEX (interferon beta-1a), Positive Receive Positive CHMP Opinion – StreetInsider.com” published on September 23, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Major Biotechs Scare Off Short Sellers – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Fred Alger Management Inc, which manages about $21.12 billion and $26.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Adr (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 87,163 shares to 500,519 shares, valued at $86.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Everbridge Inc by 72,047 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.07 million shares, and has risen its stake in Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST).

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $8.24 EPS, up 11.35% or $0.84 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.52 billion for 6.73 P/E if the $8.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual EPS reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.95% negative EPS growth.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $27.21 million activity.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “6 Stocks Poised to Score Big on the 5G Wave – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon to speak at Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference September 11 – GlobeNewswire” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Could Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Have The Makings Of Another Dividend Aristocrat? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Yahoo Mail reimagines the inbox of the future – GlobeNewswire” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Appeals court largely upholds net neutrality dereg – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $358.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 10,822 shares to 99,020 shares, valued at $7.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 126,665 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 376,651 shares, and cut its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN).

