Fred Alger Management Has Raised Novartis Ag Adr (NVS) Stake By $2.02 Million; Last Week Sabre (SABR) Analysts

Fred Alger Management Inc increased Novartis Ag Adr (NVS) stake by 72.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fred Alger Management Inc acquired 21,000 shares as Novartis Ag Adr (NVS)’s stock rose 11.81%. The Fred Alger Management Inc holds 50,000 shares with $4.81 million value, up from 29,000 last quarter. Novartis Ag Adr now has $207.60B valuation. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $90.38. About 1.60 million shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 09/05/2018 – DURECT CORP – EACH PARTY, PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT, IS ALSO PERMITTED TO DEVELOP OR COMMERCIALIZE COMPETING PRODUCTS; 10/05/2018 – NOVARTIS INDIA 4Q OTHER INCOME 1.1B RUPEES; 24/04/2018 – FOCUS-Express Scripts targets Amgen, Lilly migraine drugs in pricing shift; 26/03/2018 – Swiss pharmaceuticals company Novartis will move towards making a decision on the fate of Alcon in the first half of 2019, its chief executive officer said; 27/03/2018 – Times of India: GSK may sell Horlicks to fund Novartis deal; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – SAYS ALCON STRATEGIC REVIEW IS PROGRESSING, WITH POTENTIAL ACTION NOT LIKELY BEFORE THE FIRST HALF OF 2019; 22/03/2018 – Phase III data in The Lancet show Novartis siponimod significantly improves outcomes in patients with secondary progressive MS; 09/04/2018 – Novartis CEO: AveXis Deal to Be Partly Financed From Proceeds of JV Stake Sale; 16/05/2018 – Novartis General Counsel Out Over Cohen Contract (Video); 04/05/2018 – FDA approves Novartis combo therapy for aggressive type of thyroid cancer

The stock increased 1.64% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $24.13. About 507,465 shares traded. Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) has declined 9.47% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.47% the S&P500. Some Historical SABR News: 01/05/2018 – Sabre 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 24/05/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L – GIVEN THIS GWP FOR YEAR TO 30 APRIL 2018 IS DOWN YEAR ON YEAR BY AROUND 5% AT £69.8M; 24/05/2018 – Ketchum Wins Seven EMEA SABRE Awards; 01/05/2018 – Sabre Sees 2018 Capex $290M-$310M; 22/03/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L -FY UNDERWRITING PROFIT £59.0M VS £55.9M; 29/05/2018 – BARCLAYS BANK – BARCLAYS BANK, ACTING THROUGH ITS INVESTMENT BANK ARE ACTING AS SOLE GLOBAL COORDINATOR AND BOOKRUNNER FOR SABRE INSURANCE ACCELERATED BOOKBUILT OFFERING; 22/03/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L – FY EXPENSE RATIO 22.0% VS 21.6%; 02/05/2018 – Ketchum Named Creative Agency of the Year at North America SABRE Awards; 01/05/2018 – Sabre Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines Migrates Virgin Amer Into Their Sabre Passenger Services System

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.60 billion. It operates through two divisions, Travel Network, and Airline and Hospitality Solutions. It has a 27.45 P/E ratio. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.