Fred Alger Management Has Raised Its Trimble (TRMB) Stake; Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Lifted Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Stake by $357,000 as Stock Value Rose

Fred Alger Management Inc increased its stake in Trimble Inc (TRMB) by 137.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc bought 75,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% . The institutional investor held 129,952 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.25 million, up from 54,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Trimble Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $37.94. About 825,972 shares traded. Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) has risen 20.81% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.81% the S&P500. Some Historical TRMB News: 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Trimble ‘BBB-‘ CCR; Outlook Revised to Negative; 22/03/2018 – Trimble Introduces Tekla 2018 BIM Software Solutions; 07/05/2018 – Trimble Sees 2Q Adj EPS 42c-Adj EPS 46c; 10/04/2018 – Trimble and XAPT Partner to Deliver World Class Field Service Scheduling Solution for Equipment Dealers; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE – DEAL TO BE FUNDED THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND NEW INDEBTEDNESS; 20/04/2018 – Trimble Acquires the Assets of FabSuite to Expand its Steel Fabrication Software Portfolio; 04/04/2018 – Coillte Completes “Go-Live” of Trimble’s Connected Forest Solution; 14/03/2018 – Trimble’s Cloud-Based Seismic Monitoring Transforms Earthquake Event Reporting for Buildings; 07/05/2018 – Trimble 1Q EPS 23c; 10/04/2018 – TRIMBLE & XAPT PARTNER TO DELIVER WORLD CLASS FIELD SERVICE SCH

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 63.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 18,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $930,000, up from 11,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $57.98. About 5.26 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 29/05/2018 – Monroe Energy shuts gasoline unit at Trainer, PA, refinery for a week; 07/03/2018 – DELTA HAS 50 SCHEDULED CANCELLATIONS IN NORTHEAST THURSDAY; 03/04/2018 – GP Bullhound’s Joakim Dal Says Spotify’s Direct Listing Is a Sign of the Times (Video); 09/04/2018 – U.S. airline industry boasts overall improvements -study; 21/03/2018 – DELTA SAYS IT EXPANDED WINTER WEATHER WAIVER WEDNESDAY; 02/05/2018 – DELTA APRIL LOAD FACTOR 85.1% VS 85.3% YEAR-AGO; 12/04/2018 – Bombardier’s jets had experienced slow sales and the loss of Delta could have been painful; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – MARCH-QTR REVENUE AND DEMAND REMAINS SOLID WITH IMPROVEMENTS IN BOTH LEISURE AND BUSINESS; 13/03/2018 – DELTA SAYS IN DISCUSSION WITH BOEING ON 757/767 REPLACEMENT; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Announces March Quarter Profit

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold TRMB shares while 105 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 220.63 million shares or 0.44% more from 219.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas Holding Corporation has invested 0% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Assetmark reported 203 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 93,684 shares stake. First Mercantile Tru Communication has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.11% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.01% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 4,597 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 132,334 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Capital Rech Glob holds 0.18% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) or 13.94 million shares. Guggenheim invested in 35,593 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Piedmont Invest Advsr owns 6,796 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Amalgamated Savings Bank has 0.05% invested in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) for 50,119 shares. Essex Inv Co Lc accumulated 14,884 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Company reported 286,175 shares. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of invested 0% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Fred Alger Management Inc, which manages about $21.12B and $25.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutio (NYSE:BFAM) by 61,785 shares to 42,863 shares, valued at $5.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tiffany & Co (NYSE:TIF) by 626,696 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,818 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jfs Wealth Llc has 0% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Comerica Bank invested in 122,702 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Ameritas Invest Prtn owns 11,102 shares. Leuthold Ltd Co holds 80,129 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Bokf Na holds 0.14% or 112,874 shares in its portfolio. Keybank National Association Oh reported 6,736 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation reported 26,865 shares. 1,784 were accumulated by Guardian Life Insur Communications Of America. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated holds 0.61% or 216,200 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel stated it has 5,238 shares. Moreover, Institute For Wealth Limited Liability Company has 0.14% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Advisory Alpha Ltd Co stated it has 10 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Palisade Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 6,400 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Gluskin Sheff And Assocs holds 0.87% or 282,919 shares. Old Second Savings Bank Of Aurora accumulated 0.01% or 500 shares.

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, which manages about $225.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3,000 shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $898,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,100 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

