Fred Alger Management Has Raised Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Holding by $61.38 Million; Stock Rose; As Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Cadian Capital Management LP Has Upped Holding

Fred Alger Management Inc increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) by 38.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc bought 323,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 1.16M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $222.14 million, up from 840,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $228.76. About 457,820 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500.

Cadian Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 116.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp bought 329,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.76% . The hedge fund held 610,546 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.77M, up from 281,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $124.95. About 1.15M shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 12/03/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS REPORTS PLAN TO SUBMIT A NDA (NDA) FOR ACC; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 03/05/2018 – Sarepta Therapeutics 1Q Rev $64.6M; 18/04/2018 – $SRPT competitor -; 30/04/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA®; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Significantly Improves Overall Survival in Study; 06/04/2018 – #3 Should Sarepta’s patents be seized by the government? Patient advocates pitch controversial drug pricing proposal @BrittanyMeiling; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold SRPT shares while 88 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 74.26 million shares or 13.02% more from 65.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,199 shares. Gsa Cap Partners Limited Liability Partnership owns 2,597 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has 0% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Pub Sector Pension Inv Board holds 26,000 shares. Sivik Health Ltd Com reported 15,000 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Sigma Planning Corporation has 0.15% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 21,741 shares. Invesco Ltd owns 1.03M shares. Riggs Asset Managment has invested 0% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Us Fincl Bank De owns 1,028 shares. Tekla Cap Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.72% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). American Century, Missouri-based fund reported 378,407 shares. Tributary Capital Management Lc holds 0.12% or 13,300 shares in its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mngmt has invested 0.13% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Etrade Cap Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 2,954 shares.

More notable recent Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sarepta: When You Sell Too Early And Want Back In – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SRPT, RTRX, PG – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why CalAmp, Sarepta Therapeutics, and Motorcar Parts of America Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sarepta up 4% premarket on gene therapy update – Seeking Alpha” published on March 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Jackson Hole, Lyft And Disney D23 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $2.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 2.49 million shares to 3.97 million shares, valued at $137.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Electronics For Imaging Inc (NASDAQ:EFII) by 554,688 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.81M shares, and cut its stake in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX).

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.16 million activity. 1,300 shares were bought by Barry Richard, worth $159,250 on Monday, August 12.

Fred Alger Management Inc, which manages about $21.12B and $25.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in L3 Technologies Inc. by 127,246 shares to 140,579 shares, valued at $29.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicemaster Global Holdings (NYSE:SERV) by 110,854 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,557 shares, and cut its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Luminus Ltd Liability Company invested in 4.93% or 1.20 million shares. Veritable LP has 0.05% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Parametric Limited, a Washington-based fund reported 691,528 shares. Spinnaker Trust stated it has 3,000 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc holds 5,612 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdings Sa invested in 0.27% or 168,665 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Liability invested 0.01% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Innovations accumulated 3,985 shares. Gamco Et Al owns 19,048 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Osborne Ptnrs Cap Management Llc holds 0.13% or 3,415 shares. Manchester Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 1,366 shares. 26,279 are held by Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc. Yorktown Management & Research holds 0.31% or 5,000 shares. Pennsylvania Tru Com reported 0.02% stake. Grimes & has invested 0.03% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).