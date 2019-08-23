Fred Alger Management Has Lowered Ptc (PTC) Stake by $17.45 Million as Market Value Declined; As Tupperware Brands (TUP) Stock Declined, Clark Estates Has Upped Holding by $750,000

Clark Estates Inc increased its stake in Tupperware Brands Corp (TUP) by 34.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Estates Inc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.61% . The institutional investor held 116,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.97 million, up from 86,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Estates Inc who had been investing in Tupperware Brands Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $655.02 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $13.44. About 495,186 shares traded. Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) has declined 58.68% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TUP News: 09/05/2018 – Tupperware Brands Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within LATAM Airlines Group S.A, Tupperware Brands, NorthWestern,; 09/05/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CEO STITZEL IS ELECTED TO BOARD; 09/04/2018 – Tupperware Lowers First-quarter Earnings Guidance — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware to Repurchase $200M in Shr; 09/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TUP, PAY, NKE & more; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP – SEES FY EPS EXCLUDING ITEMS $4.52 TO $4.67; 16/05/2018 – Tupperware Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 01/05/2018 – Tupperware Brands Named one of America’s Best Midsize Employers by Forbes; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware 1Q EPS 70c

Fred Alger Management Inc decreased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 55.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc sold 189,686 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.92% . The institutional investor held 150,846 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.91M, down from 340,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $67.37. About 1.15M shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 23/05/2018 – Reliance Worldwide Says John Guest Makes Plastic PTC Fittings; 24/05/2018 – PTC Named a Visionary in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Industrial IoT Platforms; 24/04/2018 – BigLever Software and PTC Deliver New Integration Solution for Feature-based Product Line Engineering and Product Lifecycle Management; 03/04/2018 – Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy; 07/05/2018 – PTC Inc. at MUFG Securities Corporate Access Day Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O – SEES FY18 TOTAL REVENUE $1,250 MLN – $1,260 MLN; 06/03/2018 UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC IMPLEMENTATION IS HURTING TRAIN SPEED; 17/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from PTC India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA LTD PTCI.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 643.7 MLN RUPEES VS 787.7 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees 3Q Adj EPS 30c-Adj EPS 34c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold PTC shares while 112 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 67.38 million shares or 3.96% less from 70.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 13,678 shares. Dupont Corporation holds 6,034 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 24,199 shares. Axa invested 0.66% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Contravisory Mngmt Inc owns 60,648 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Company reported 56,775 shares. Earnest Partners Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0% or 75 shares. Shannon River Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability has 4.9% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 304,523 shares. Ems Capital Lp reported 729,170 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability holds 0% or 5,223 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 48,000 shares. Glenmede Na has invested 0% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Gsa Capital Ptnrs Llp holds 8,227 shares. Riverhead Management Limited Liability holds 0.06% or 15,790 shares. Stephens Ar has invested 0% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC).

Fred Alger Management Inc, which manages about $21.12 billion and $25.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holding (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 28,894 shares to 683,752 shares, valued at $37.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) by 127,664 shares in the quarter, for a total of 275,689 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Ltd.

Analysts await PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 37.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.24 per share. PTC’s profit will be $37.96M for 51.04 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by PTC Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $562,354 activity. The insider CLONINGER KRISS III bought $59,985.