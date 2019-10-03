Fred Alger Management Has Lowered By $2.95 Million Its Credicorp LTD (BAP) Stake; MEDIGENE AG ORDINARY SHARES (MDGEF) Sellers Increased By 3.06% Their Shorts

MEDIGENE AG ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:MDGEF) had an increase of 3.06% in short interest. MDGEF’s SI was 23,600 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 3.06% from 22,900 shares previously. With 600 avg volume, 39 days are for MEDIGENE AG ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:MDGEF)’s short sellers to cover MDGEF’s short positions. It closed at $7.2 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Fred Alger Management Inc decreased Credicorp Ltd (BAP) stake by 80.07% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Fred Alger Management Inc sold 12,920 shares as Credicorp Ltd (BAP)’s stock declined 7.94%. The Fred Alger Management Inc holds 3,216 shares with $736,000 value, down from 16,136 last quarter. Credicorp Ltd now has $16.26B valuation. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $203.87. About 126,455 shares traded. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 5.00% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.00% the S&P500.

Medigene AG, a biotechnology company, develops immunotherapy platforms to treat a range of cancers in various stages. The company has market cap of $156.97 million. It operates through two divisions, Immunotherapies and Other Products. It currently has negative earnings. The firm develops Dendritic cell vaccines in phase I/II clinical trials; and T-cell receptor-modified T cells and T-cell-specific monoclonal antibodies in preclinical development phase.

Analysts await Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $4.24 EPS, up 10.13% or $0.39 from last year’s $3.85 per share. BAP’s profit will be $338.19M for 12.02 P/E if the $4.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.69 actual EPS reported by Credicorp Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.91% EPS growth.

Fred Alger Management Inc increased Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) stake by 2.44 million shares to 2.46 million valued at $187.15 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) stake by 45,935 shares and now owns 656,578 shares. Iqvia Holdings Inc was raised too.