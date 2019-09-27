Fred Alger Management Has Lifted Cme Group (CME) Position by $4.76 Million; Dowling & Yahnke Trimmed Its Mcdonalds (MCD) Position as Share Price Rose

Fred Alger Management Inc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 26.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc bought 24,546 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 116,939 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.70M, up from 92,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $213.89. About 902,561 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 04/04/2018 – CME Group and GCSA Capital Collaborate to Deliver the Prefunded Treasury Facility Collateral Program for Meeting Performance Bond Requirements; 29/05/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 14 PCT CHANCE FED HIKING RATES THREE MORE TIMES BY YEAR-END VS 32 PCT FRIDAY – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 04/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle rallies; shrugs off China beef tariff news; 15/05/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: DROP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON LIVE CATTLE FUTURES LOSSES, LOWER CASH FEEDER CATTLE PRICES -TRADE; 23/05/2018 – CME IS SAID TO CONSIDER BLACK SEA EXPANSION WITH SUNOIL FUTURES; 23/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG NEARBY MONTHS 0#LH: SURGE MORE THAN 2 PERCENT ON SHORT-COVERING, FUND BUYING AFTER TOPPING 20-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 20/03/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: FORM 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) – CME GROUP INC – AMENDMENT; 30/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE OCTOBER 1LCV8 FUTURES UP 3.000 CENTS/LB DAILY PRICE LIMIT ON FUND BUYING AFTER SURPASSING 40-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 28/03/2018 – CME’S TALKS TO BUY NEX SAID TO BE IN ADVANCED STAGES; 20/03/2018 – Market expectations for a March rate hike are 94.4 percent as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch tool

Dowling & Yahnke Llc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 2.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc sold 1,484 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 48,330 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.04 million, down from 49,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $161.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $213.16. About 1.99 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Becomes the First Restaurant Company to Set Approved Science Based Target to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions; 13/03/2018 – InsideSources: Monticello, Borax and McDonald’s – Three Tales of Inflation; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s and other major chains deemphasized deals in recent years, choosing instead to invest in food quality improvements to bolster competitiveness with more upscale brands; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: `ENCOURAGED’ BY RESPONSE TO NEW U.S. DOLLAR MENU; 14/05/2018 – McDonald’s India adapts to lure health-conscious and religious diners; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Hunts for Egg Eaters Amid Intense U.S. Competition; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Costa, Tim Hortons challenged to join Starbucks in addressing climate, forest impacts of unrecyclable coffee cups; 20/04/2018 – DJ McDonald’s Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCD); 10/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N TO LAUNCH HOME DELIVERY PILOT PROJECT IN SWEDEN, FINLAND IN MAY; IN DENMARK, NORWAY IN H2 2018 – NORDIC GROUP CEO; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S: FRESH BEEF ADVERTISING LIFTS SALES OF ALL BURGERS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold CME shares while 266 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 284.49 million shares or 0.55% more from 282.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1832 Asset Management Lp has 64 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Premier Asset Ltd Liability Co invested in 10,641 shares or 0.49% of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca) accumulated 0.07% or 822 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama reported 166,943 shares. 60,065 are owned by Tudor Et Al. Riverpark Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 44,555 shares. Connecticut-based Webster Bank N A has invested 0% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). First Hawaiian Bancshares holds 3,280 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Paloma Prtnrs holds 0% or 1,404 shares. Altfest L J & Company Incorporated reported 0.11% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd reported 0.06% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Raymond James Svcs Advsrs stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Evercore Wealth Management Ltd reported 3,185 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Agf Investments invested 0% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Limited has invested 0.09% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Fred Alger Management Inc, which manages about $21.12B and $26.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in A.O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 185,187 shares to 217,595 shares, valued at $10.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 76,146 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 276,899 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 548 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 462 raised stakes. 490.26 million shares or 1.30% less from 496.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sonata Cap Grp holds 0.33% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 2,265 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.43% or 179,294 shares. Beaumont Fin Prtn Ltd Liability invested in 106,003 shares or 2.28% of the stock. Massachusetts-based Ballentine Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.15% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). The Michigan-based Comerica Fincl Bank has invested 0.32% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Montecito Natl Bank Tru has invested 0.43% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Keating Investment Counselors owns 2,063 shares. Sageworth Tru reported 3,846 shares. 2,178 are held by Bowen Hanes And. Colony Gru Llc holds 13,939 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot Ma reported 0.14% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). New England Research & Management Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 3,367 shares. John G Ullman And Associates has invested 0.05% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Chatham Cap Grp Inc owns 1.8% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 34,475 shares. Bsw Wealth Prtnrs has invested 0.11% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD).

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.69 billion for 24.00 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.