Fred Alger Management Has Increased Its Paycom Software (PAYC) Holding by $3.27 Million; As Targa Resources (TRGP) Share Price Declined, Calamos Advisors Increased Its Stake by $1.28 Million

Fred Alger Management Inc increased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 5.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc bought 17,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 356,364 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.40 million, up from 339,044 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $226.72. About 709,301 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 100.36% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 95.93% the S&P500.

Calamos Advisors Llc increased its stake in Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) by 43.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc bought 31,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 103,905 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32 million, up from 72,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Targa Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $39.26. About 2.10 million shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 14.15% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Targa Resources at Deutsche Bank MLP & Pipeline Day Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS REPORTS EXPANSION OF TARGA VENTURE; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -PURCHASE WILL BE FINANCED THROUGH ADDITIONAL BORROWINGS; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS LP SAYS ANNOUNCED PRICING OF $1.0 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 10/04/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – SNMP, TARGA MERGE 50% STAKES IN LINE/SITE FOR CARNERO JV; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – JV HAS ACQUIRED TARGA’S 200 MLN CUBIC FEET PER DAY SILVER OAK Il GAS PROCESSING PLANT; 18/04/2018 – Targa Resources Declares Dividend of 91c; 18/04/2018 – Targa Resources Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividends

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54 billion and $16.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Realpage Inc (Prn) by 3.79 million shares to 31.49M shares, valued at $48.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 155,363 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 198,437 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (Call).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 43 investors sold TRGP shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 341,747 shares. Mackay Shields Lc reported 0.01% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). B Riley Wealth Mngmt Inc owns 28,303 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Luminus Mgmt Lc accumulated 139,600 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Perella Weinberg Prtn Mngmt LP accumulated 1.15% or 580,090 shares. Spirit Of America Management Corporation Ny owns 1.49% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 245,874 shares. North Star Inv Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 1,302 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma accumulated 0.1% or 15,378 shares. 10,056 were reported by Linscomb Williams Inc. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 1.74% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Gould Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company Ca reported 7,573 shares stake. Blackhill Cap owns 3,100 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Metropolitan Life Ins invested in 18,737 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Laurion Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 0% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 2,400 shares.

Fred Alger Management Inc, which manages about $21.12B and $25.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Virtu Financial Inc Class A by 29,568 shares to 166,357 shares, valued at $3.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charter Communications Inc by 38,284 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 346,845 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Castle International Cor (NYSE:CCI).