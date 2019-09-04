Fred Alger Management Has Increased Independent Bank Group (IBTX) Holding By $2.53 Million; Daxor Has 2.5 Sentiment

Daxor Corp (DXR) investors sentiment increased to 2.5 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.90, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 5 investment professionals started new and increased holdings, while 2 decreased and sold their stakes in Daxor Corp. The investment professionals in our database now have: 105,100 shares, up from 13,268 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Daxor Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 0 Increased: 2 New Position: 3.

Fred Alger Management Inc increased Independent Bank Group Inc (IBTX) stake by 10.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fred Alger Management Inc acquired 49,654 shares as Independent Bank Group Inc (IBTX)’s stock rose 1.32%. The Fred Alger Management Inc holds 523,304 shares with $26.84 million value, up from 473,650 last quarter. Independent Bank Group Inc now has $2.06B valuation. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $48.56. About 88,692 shares traded. Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) has declined 15.90% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.90% the S&P500. Some Historical IBTX News: 23/05/2018 – OTC Markets Group Welcomes Citizens Independent Bancorp to OTCQX; 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank Group: Guaranty CEO Paul W. Taylor and Chairman Edward B. Cordes to Join Independent Bank Group Board; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q Net $1.43M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Independent Bank Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBTX); 22/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP, TO BUY GUARANTY BANCORP; 25/04/2018 – Independent Bank Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 14C FROM 12C, EST. 12C; 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank Group Expects Acquisition to Be About 6.5% Accretive to Earnings Per Common Shr in 2020; 04/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP INC – ANNOUNCED THAT INDEPENDENT BANK PLANS TO OPEN ITS FIRST NEW LOCATION IN COLORADO; 16/03/2018 – Independent Bank Group, Inc. Announces Private Sales by Shareholders

Fred Alger Management Inc decreased Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) stake by 10,304 shares to 6,551 valued at $1.25 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 680,318 shares and now owns 2.22 million shares. At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) was reduced too.

Since April 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $114,713 activity. The insider Hobart Brian E bought 1,790 shares worth $100,061. $14,652 worth of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) was bought by Harrison Alicia Kuhn.

More notable recent Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Independent Bank to Align Retail Footprint Nasdaq:IBTX – GlobeNewswire” on February 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Independent Bank Group, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Guaranty Bancorp – GlobeNewswire” published on January 02, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Independent Bank Group, Inc. Announces Q1 2019 Earnings Call – GlobeNewswire” on April 09, 2019. More interesting news about Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for Independent Bank (IBTX) – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Independent Bank Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.77, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold IBTX shares while 24 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 25.87 million shares or 30.26% more from 19.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile Tru owns 1,535 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement has 0.01% invested in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Communications invested 0% in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Kennedy Capital Mngmt Inc, Missouri-based fund reported 184,034 shares. Lsv Asset Management has invested 0% in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 28,991 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Co invested in 0% or 6,633 shares. Phocas Corporation has invested 0.37% in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Moody Bankshares Tru Division reported 142 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Ins The has invested 0% in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 0.01% or 4,266 shares. Swiss National Bank owns 63,522 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management holds 0.01% or 198,183 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Voya Invest Management Limited Com invested in 247,659 shares.

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Daxor Corporation for 45,454 shares. Prelude Capital Management Llc owns 19,099 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Renaissance Technologies Llc has 0% invested in the company for 12,500 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna International Group Llp has invested 0% in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company Mn, a California-based fund reported 288 shares.