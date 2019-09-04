Fred Alger Management Has Decreased Its Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Stake; 1 Bullish Analysts Covering The Clorox Company (CLX)

Fred Alger Management Inc decreased Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) stake by 9.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fred Alger Management Inc sold 4,323 shares as Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX)’s stock rose 29.28%. The Fred Alger Management Inc holds 41,515 shares with $3.66 million value, down from 45,838 last quarter. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. now has $8.91 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $97.25. About 267,075 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 2.64% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 10/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 27/04/2018 – AbbVie Presents New Investigational Data for Elagolix at the 2018 American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) An; 10/04/2018 – FDA extends review for AbbVie, Neurocrine’s uterine pain drug; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine 1Q Rev $71.1M; 30/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE BIO 1Q LOSS/SHR 47C, EST. LOSS/SHR 30C; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie Remains Confident in NDA and Continues to Work With FDA to Bring Elagolix to Patients; 25/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE SAYS INGREZZA IMPROVES TARDIVE DYSKINESIA SYMPTOMS; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – BASED ON ABBVIE’S REVIEW OF DATA, COMPANY REMAINS CONFIDENT IN NDA AND CONTINUES TO WORK WITH FDA TO BRING ELAGOLIX TO PATIENTS; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS FOR ELAGOLIX IN UTERINE FIBROIDS REMAIN ON TRACK; 30/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE BIO 1Q REV. $71.1M, EST. $65.4M

Among 6 analysts covering Clorox (NYSE:CLX), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Clorox has $172 highest and $12800 lowest target. $147.86’s average target is -9.48% below currents $163.35 stock price. Clorox had 11 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) rating on Thursday, May 2. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $15300 target. UBS maintained The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) rating on Friday, August 2. UBS has “Sell” rating and $12800 target. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. JP Morgan downgraded The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) rating on Monday, April 8. JP Morgan has “Underweight” rating and $139 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 2 with “Underweight”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Thursday, May 2. See The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) latest ratings:

02/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Underweight Old Target: $141.0000 New Target: $144.0000 Maintain

02/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Old Target: $110.0000 New Target: $128.0000 Maintain

24/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

20/05/2019 Broker: Argus Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

02/05/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $157.0000 New Target: $153.0000 Maintain

02/05/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $171.0000 New Target: $160.0000 Maintain

02/05/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Hold Upgrade

08/04/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $159 New Target: $139 Downgrade

03/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Sell New Target: $139 Maintain

The stock increased 0.62% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $163.35. About 464,687 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL SAYS CO, ALONGSIDE WM PARTNERS HAS AGREED TO SELL HEALTH & WELLNESS PLATFORM TO CLOROX CO FOR $700 MLN; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Clorox’s $500M Sr Unsecd Notes ‘A-‘ Rtg; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS CLOROX’S ANNOUNCED PURCHASE OF NUTRANEXT IS CREDIT; 27/03/2018 – FTC: 20180921: The Clorox Company; HPH Specialized International Fund 1, LP; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Estimates Nutranext Acquisition Will Add to EPS in FY2; 29/03/2018 – Clorox Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Estimates Nutranext Acquisition Will Dilute 4Q EPS by 7-11 Cent; 20/03/2018 – Clorox to Buy Vanterra and WM’s HPH Specialized Fund I for $700 Million; 24/05/2018 – Clorox Anticipates Maintaining Debt-to-Ebitda Ratio Within Target Range of 2-2.5 Times; 02/05/2018 – Clorox 3Q Gross Margin Fell 120 Basis Points to 42.8%

More notable recent The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Clorox Co (CLX) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Clorox Announces Oct. 2 Webcast of Analyst Day Presentation Highlighting New Corporate Strategy – PRNewswire” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Clorox Earnings Dragged Down by Trash and Charcoal – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.6% Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why I Like The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. The company has market cap of $20.54 billion. It operates through four divisions: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. It has a 25.85 P/E ratio. The firm offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighters and color boosters; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the Clorox, Dispatch, Aplicare, HealthLink, and Clorox Healthcare brands.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold The Clorox Company shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield Co reported 1,168 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt Inc invested in 930,453 shares. West Chester Cap stated it has 1,504 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Moreover, Tdam Usa Inc has 0.06% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Westpac Corporation accumulated 0% or 13,033 shares. Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks invested in 285,047 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust Company invested in 22,575 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Oxbow Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 3,870 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 32,069 shares. Adirondack accumulated 575 shares or 0.06% of the stock. B Riley Wealth holds 1,305 shares. Godsey And Gibb Associates stated it has 0.03% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Wellington Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,443 shares. 6,521 are owned by Sumitomo Life Ins. Opus Invest Mgmt has invested 0.16% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold NBIX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 101.77 million shares or 17.27% more from 86.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 8,900 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Fmr reported 10.44 million shares stake. Engineers Gate Manager Lp invested in 0.01% or 2,400 shares. Bb Biotech Ag reported 7.46% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Van Eck Assocs Corporation accumulated 113,766 shares. Cap Fund Mngmt Sa has 0.02% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Tudor Invest Et Al holds 10,419 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Co reported 50,790 shares stake. Charles Schwab Inv Management has 385,949 shares. Paragon Capital Management Ltd Co invested in 100 shares or 0% of the stock. State Bank Of Mellon Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 954,670 shares. Emory University stated it has 28,287 shares or 1.75% of all its holdings. Rock Springs Capital Mgmt Lp holds 844,500 shares or 2.87% of its portfolio. Prudential Fincl owns 12,520 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, up 28.85% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.52 per share. NBIX’s profit will be $61.36 million for 36.29 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 81.08% EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Neurocrine (NASDAQ:NBIX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Neurocrine has $127 highest and $87 lowest target. $108.25’s average target is 11.31% above currents $97.25 stock price. Neurocrine had 15 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, July 30 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Tuesday, March 12. The firm has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright given on Wednesday, March 13. Leerink Swann maintained Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Tuesday, July 30. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 22 by JP Morgan. The stock of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Cowen & Co.

Fred Alger Management Inc increased Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) stake by 646,811 shares to 1.37 million valued at $228.25M in 2019Q1. It also upped J P Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) stake by 15,737 shares and now owns 158,847 shares. Repligen Corp (NASDAQ:RGEN) was raised too.