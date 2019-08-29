Fred Alger Management Has Decreased Its Holding in Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by $154.21 Million; Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) Valuation Rose While Investment Management Of Virginia Raised Stake

Fred Alger Management Inc decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 60.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc sold 1.39M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 904,486 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.43 million, down from 2.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $245.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $136.55. About 5.48M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – AVAILABILITY OF ESPN+ THROUGH NEW ESPN CHANNEL ON ROKU PLATFORM; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the new Fox company that will be formed if the Disney-21st Century Fox merger is approved; 09/05/2018 – Walmart, Party City, and Disney are making headlines this morning; 06/04/2018 – Netflix offering more than $300 mln for billboard company; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SAYS FULLY INTEND TO HOLD ON TO ATLEAST 39% OF SKY IT WILL GET EVEN IF FOX DOES NOT GET APPROVAL TO BUY 61% THEY DON’T CURRENTLY OWN – CNBC; 29/05/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ abruptly canceled after star’s racist tweet sparks furor; 15/05/2018 – New ‘Solo’ charms critics after ‘Star Wars’ filmmaking drama; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 10/05/2018 – Comcast to match Disney break fee in race for Fox; 25/04/2018 – Breitbart News: Report: Disney CEO Bob Iger Aware of John Lasseter’s Alleged Sexual Misconduct Since 2010

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) by 228.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc bought 127,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.57% . The institutional investor held 182,677 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28M, up from 55,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Cross Country Healthcare Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $375.17M market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10.17. About 169,669 shares traded. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) has declined 18.26% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CCRN News: 02/05/2018 – Cross Country Healthcare 1Q Adj EPS 6c; 24/05/2018 – Cross Country Health at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark; 23/05/2018 – Tractor Supply’s “Follow Us to the Fair” Tour to Embark on Cross-Country Journey; 02/05/2018 – Cross Country Healthcare 1Q EPS 5c; 22/05/2018 – Cross Country Health Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Heartland Advisors Incorporated Buys Into Cross Country Health; 02/05/2018 – Cross Country Healthcare Sees 2Q Adj EPS 4c-Adj EPS 6c; 25/04/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS ADDS MORE CROSS-COUNTRY FLIGHTS TO JFK, BOSTON; 10/04/2018 – Madden Joins Cejka Executive Search as Executive Vice President, Managing Principal; 02/05/2018 – Cross Country Healthcare 1Q Rev $210.3M

More notable recent Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Looking for a Growth Stock? Why It is Time to Focus on Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) – Nasdaq” on November 30, 2016, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “Aug 13, 2019 – Premia Global Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF, WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund, First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd, Sells First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund, Schwab US Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab US Large-Cap Gr – GuruFocus.com” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN) CEO Kevin Clark on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Cross Country Healthcare CEO to retire – South Florida Business Journal” with publication date: September 11, 2018.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $66,640 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold CCRN shares while 28 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 32.99 million shares or 7.65% more from 30.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 506,296 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Petrus Co Lta holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) for 19,512 shares. The Minnesota-based Foundry Limited Co has invested 0.1% in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN). State Street Corporation reported 1.31M shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0.02% or 254,390 shares. 10,652 were reported by National Bank Of Montreal Can. Wellington Management Grp Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 851,743 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ls Ltd Llc holds 0% or 1,229 shares in its portfolio. Clearbridge Invs Lc invested in 309,993 shares or 0% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System has 12,404 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt invested in 44,774 shares. 764 are owned by First Hawaiian Retail Bank. Panagora Asset has invested 0.01% in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN). The Virginia-based Invest Of Virginia Limited Company has invested 0.3% in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0% or 2,500 shares.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $422.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) by 22,569 shares to 15,567 shares, valued at $457,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2,820 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,485 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Oil Services Et.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney’s Avengers Spell Endgame For Netflix – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney’s Perpetual Growth Machine – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Disney May Disrupt Netflix, But Take Your Time With DIS Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Comcast Stock vs. Disney Stock: Which is the Better Buy? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Monarch Mgmt invested in 12,066 shares. Twin Cap Mngmt holds 185,455 shares. Cullinan Associate, a Kentucky-based fund reported 142,657 shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd reported 4,121 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas reported 158,586 shares or 2.16% of all its holdings. Bailard has 70,715 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.6% or 41,118 shares. Jolley Asset Management Lc holds 2.79% or 34,696 shares. Brandes Limited Partnership holds 18,312 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Zuckerman Inv Gru Limited Liability Co reported 5,409 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Botty Lc accumulated 1,575 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 93,894 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Carroll Fin Assoc holds 0.27% or 26,125 shares in its portfolio. Capital Glob Invsts owns 51,444 shares. Taurus Asset Limited Liability Company accumulated 4.92% or 316,795 shares.

Fred Alger Management Inc, which manages about $21.12B and $25.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viking Therapeutics Inc by 40,000 shares to 68,000 shares, valued at $676,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waste Connections Inc by 13,079 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,053 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Physical Therapy Inc (NYSE:USPH).