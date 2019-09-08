Fred Alger Management Has Decreased Home Depot (HD) Holding by $50.79 Million as Market Value Rose; Bank N S Halifax (BNS) Stock Declined While Portland Investment Counsel Decreased by $4.57 Million Its Position

Fred Alger Management Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 16.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc sold 265,922 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 1.32 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $252.86M, down from 1.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $252.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $231.13. About 3.14M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – FOX 12 Oregon KPTV: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot

Portland Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 23.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc sold 86,190 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 278,980 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.85M, down from 365,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $54.68. About 548,205 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS DISPACEMENT ISSUES SHOULDN’T BE IGNORED; 05/03/2018 Till Capital Reports IG Copper Drill Campaign Underway at Malmyzh and Engagement of Scotiabank; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK REITERATES MID SINGLE DIGIT MORTGAGE GROWTH ESTIMATE; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK ENDS ANNUAL INVESTOR MEETING IN TORONTO; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia 2Q Return on Equity 14.9%; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK SEES CANADIAN MORTGAGE GROWTH IN 3Q VS 2Q; 25/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Bank of Nova Scotia $500m Prime Auto ABS, SSTRT 2018-1; 10/04/2018 – Scotiabank chief executive optimistic NAFTA deal will be reached; 29/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA 2Q CET1 RATIO 12%, EST. 11.7%; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK `CONFIDENT’ IN PROTECTING CLIENTS FROM CYBER ATTACKS

Fred Alger Management Inc, which manages about $21.12 billion and $25.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 9,341 shares to 72,301 shares, valued at $6.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 39,382 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,393 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity National Information (NYSE:FIS).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76B for 22.93 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability owns 0.67% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 57,291 shares. Spark Investment Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Sva Plumb Wealth Limited Com accumulated 16,647 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Utd Services Automobile Association stated it has 870,549 shares. Moreover, Lakeview Lc has 3.01% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Northwest Investment Counselors Ltd Company accumulated 0.78% or 10,497 shares. Moreover, Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability has 0.13% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Adell Harriman & Carpenter Incorporated holds 52,926 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Boston Common Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 49,221 shares. 150,074 were reported by Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Aus. Legacy Capital Prtn Inc has invested 0.42% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Morgan Stanley owns 0.45% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 8.28 million shares. Hollencrest Mngmt holds 3,824 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. North Carolina-based Atria Invs Llc has invested 0.2% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Madison Inv Holdings owns 106,648 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio.

Portland Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $198.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 28,057 shares to 33,591 shares, valued at $6.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 0.74% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.35 per share. BNS’s profit will be $1.63B for 10.05 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual EPS reported by The Bank of Nova Scotia for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.55% negative EPS growth.

