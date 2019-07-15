Fred Alger Management Has Cut Its Exact Sciences (EXAS) Position as Valuation Rose; Country Club Trust Company Lowered Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $7.95 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Fred Alger Management Inc decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 7.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc sold 60,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 699,104 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.56M, down from 759,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $116.85. About 257,270 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 83.30% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.87% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss $39.4M; 14/05/2018 – Exact Sciences at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Names Paul Limburg Co-Chief Medical Officer; 30/05/2018 – American Cancer Society recommends earlier colorectal cancer screening; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Rev $90.3M; 03/05/2018 – Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation and Exact Sciences Team Up to Fight Colon Cancer; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss/Shr 33c; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Cancer

Country Club Trust Company decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 47.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company sold 57,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,789 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.78M, down from 119,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $358.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $134.94. About 3.16 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intelligent Technology™; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, WORLDWIDE SALES INCREASED 4.3% IN QTR; 26/04/2018 – J&J BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 90C/SHARE FROM 84C/SHR, EST. 88C; 16/03/2018 – J&J Reaches $2.1 Billion Deal to Sell Diabetes Device Business; 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER NET EARNINGS ALSO INCLUDED CHARGE FOR AFTER-TAX SPECIAL ITEMS OF APPROXIMATELY $0.3 BLN; 11/05/2018 – Big Pharma Diversification Strategies Report 2018: Roche, Johnson & Johnson, and AstraZeneca – Active Acquirers in their Focused and Diversified Visions – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Contact Lens Innovation With ACUVUE OASYS With Transitions Light Intelligent Technology; 26/04/2018 – Quandl Launches Exclusive Corporate Aviation Intelligence Platform; 29/05/2018 – J&J at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson tops earnings, revenue expectations

Analysts await Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.56 EPS, down 86.67% or $0.26 from last year’s $-0.3 per share. After $-0.66 actual EPS reported by Exact Sciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.15% EPS growth.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $45.14 million activity. Elliott Jeffrey Thomas had sold 90,909 shares worth $7.17 million. 169,109 shares were sold by COWARD D SCOTT, worth $13.23 million.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43 billion for 13.94 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.