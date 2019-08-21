Fred Alger Management Has Cut Its Adobe (ADBE) Holding by $1.34 Million; Stock Rose; Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Holding Held by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 4.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc bought 64,969 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 1.58M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.19 million, up from 1.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $45.1. About 5.61 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS DURACELL IS NOT EARNING AN ‘APPROPRIATE AMOUNT’ BASED ON HISTORY OF COMPANY BUT SAYS BRAND IS “STRONG, VERY STRONG”; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO Says Bank Having “Constructive Dialogue” With Fed on Recently Submitted Plans; 11/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 13/04/2018 – Calamos Adds Humana, Exits Expedia, Cuts Wells Fargo: 13F; 16/03/2018 – New York Post: Feds expand probe into Wells Fargo sales practices; 08/05/2018 – RPM International Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO’s pay details spark pushback by some employees; 01/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Small Business Survey: Hiring Remains Top Challenge; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 27/03/2018 – Elizabeth Warren wants to grill likely New York Fed president on Wells Fargo oversight

Fred Alger Management Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (ADBE) by 0.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc sold 5,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 2.71M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $723.12M, down from 2.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $141.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $5.14 during the last trading session, reaching $290.85. About 761,320 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DIGITAL MEDIA ANNUALIZED RECURRING REVENUE (“ARR”) GREW TO $5.72 BLN EXITING QUARTER, A QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER INCREASE OF $336 MLN; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: LONG-TERM DIGITAL MEDIA SPENDING WILL ONLY INCREASE; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: MORE PEOPLE BUYING SUITES OF PRODUCTS RATHER THAN APPS; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Announces Significant Partner Momentum at Summit 2018; 22/03/2018 – TEKsystems to Exhibit at Adobe Summit 2018; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $225; RATING OUTPERFORM; 15/05/2018 – Adobe Accelerates Experience Design Growth With Starter Plan for Adobe XD; 03/05/2018 – Investor Advisory: Adobe Announces Webcasts of Investor Conference Participation; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to Buy E-Commerce Firm Magento Commerce for $1.68 Billion; 16/04/2018 – Invoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 79,703 are owned by Mariner Limited Co. Wespac Advsrs Ltd invested in 1,463 shares. Fort LP stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Brown Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2,537 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Axa owns 706,605 shares or 0.74% of their US portfolio. Lathrop Investment Management Corporation invested in 5.26% or 66,280 shares. Epoch Investment Prns has invested 0.02% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Freestone Cap Holdings Ltd accumulated 6,573 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Corp owns 0.16% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 5,443 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Brave Asset Mgmt reported 0.34% stake. Cetera Lc, Colorado-based fund reported 2,407 shares. Gladius Capital Mgmt Lp reported 3,874 shares. Arcadia Invest Mi reported 2.02% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 760 were accumulated by Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Company.

Fred Alger Management Inc, which manages about $21.12 billion and $25.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tal Education Group Adr (NYSE:XRS) by 890,901 shares to 987,125 shares, valued at $35.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 36,926 shares in the quarter, for a total of 437,753 shares, and has risen its stake in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX).

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 45.73 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc, which manages about $24.00B and $10.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 116,744 shares to 3.66M shares, valued at $216.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,295 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 231,688 shares, and cut its stake in Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw And Communication Inc has invested 0.43% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Daiwa Group Inc, a Japan-based fund reported 174,919 shares. 6.67M were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va reported 6,177 shares. Bbr Ptnrs Limited Liability Com has 7,024 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Corp has 0.06% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Freestone Lc stated it has 54,573 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Main Street Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.36% or 23,500 shares in its portfolio. First City Mgmt reported 0.6% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Kentucky Retirement Systems stated it has 179,013 shares or 0.84% of all its holdings. Washington Commercial Bank accumulated 38,739 shares. Pacifica Cap Invests Lc reported 11,435 shares. The Illinois-based High Pointe Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 2.13% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 2.17M were reported by Hl Financial Svcs Lc. Moody Comml Bank Trust Division holds 306,728 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio.