Fred Alger Management Has Cut By $5.83 Million Its Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Stake; Stifel Financial Has Upped Intricon (IIN) Position By $870,750

Fred Alger Management Inc decreased Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) stake by 73.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fred Alger Management Inc sold 21,678 shares as Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG)’s stock rose 12.18%. The Fred Alger Management Inc holds 7,659 shares with $2.07M value, down from 29,337 last quarter. Wellcare Health Plans Inc now has $13.30B valuation. The stock decreased 0.86% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $264.4. About 339,060 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Expects to End Deal by End of 2018; 13/03/2018 – CARE1ST HEALTH PLAN ARIZONA INC SAYS SERVICES UNDER NEW CONTRACT WITH AHCCCS ARE EXPECTED TO BEGIN ON OCTOBER 1; 26/03/2018 – lll-lnformed and lll-Equipped: New Survey Reveals Many Adults Now More Concerned About Substance Abuse in Aging Parents Than in Their Kids; 06/03/2018 – ‘Ohana Health Plan Awarded Contract to Provide Community Care Services (CCS) Statewide to Eligible Medicaid Members; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Net $101.7M; 13/03/2018 – CARE1ST HEALTH PLAN ARIZONA INC SAYS SELECTED TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT WITH ARIZONA HEALTH CARE COST CONTAINMENT SYSTEM; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE TO ACQUIRE MERIDIAN FOR $2.5B IN CASH; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Adj EPS $2.47; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Net Cash Generated by Operating Activities $445.7M

Stifel Financial Corp increased Intricon Corp (IIN) stake by 99.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stifel Financial Corp acquired 34,830 shares as Intricon Corp (IIN)’s stock declined 21.83%. The Stifel Financial Corp holds 69,955 shares with $1.78 million value, up from 35,125 last quarter. Intricon Corp now has $154.86 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $17.45. About 94,092 shares traded. IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) has declined 67.84% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.84% the S&P500. Some Historical IIN News: 21/05/2018 – lntriCon Present at the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 07/05/2018 – IntriCon 1Q EPS 10c; 13/03/2018 IntriCon Expands U.S. Manufacturing Footprint to Meet Rising Demand of Medical Business; 07/05/2018 – INTRICON CORP – ANTICIPATE 2018 SECOND-QUARTER NET SALES, TO RANGE BETWEEN $25.5 MLN AND $26.5 MLN; 09/04/2018 – IntriCon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – IntriCon Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – INTRICON CORP – ANTICIPATE SALES TO RANGE BETWEEN $105 MLN TO $108 MLN IN 2018; 21/05/2018 – IntriCon Present at the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 16/03/2018 – IntriCon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ IntriCon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IIN)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Fred Alger Management Inc increased Nanostring Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) stake by 796,874 shares to 1.04 million valued at $24.88M in 2019Q1. It also upped Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) stake by 63,418 shares and now owns 829,682 shares. Altair Engineering Inc A was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. WellCare Health Plans has $34600 highest and $305 lowest target. $314’s average target is 18.76% above currents $264.4 stock price. WellCare Health Plans had 11 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens maintained WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 1.08 in 2018Q4.

Stifel Financial Corp decreased Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) stake by 88,092 shares to 1.69 million valued at $81.66M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Eaton Vance Tx Mgd Div Eq In (ETY) stake by 43,674 shares and now owns 511,780 shares. Wyndham Destinations Inc (NYSE:WYN) was reduced too.