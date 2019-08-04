Fred Alger Management Has Boosted Q2 Holdings (QTWO) Stake By $12.79 Million; Profile of 1 Analysts Covering Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (FBHS)

Among 2 analysts covering Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Fortune Brands Home & Security had 6 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital on Thursday, April 11 to “Underweight”. The stock of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Credit Suisse. See Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) latest ratings:

02/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Loop Capital 50.0000

06/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Bank Of America

02/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

11/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $45 New Target: $44 Downgrade

18/03/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $49 New Target: $53 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

Fred Alger Management Inc increased Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO) stake by 36.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fred Alger Management Inc acquired 185,419 shares as Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO)’s stock rose 8.52%. The Fred Alger Management Inc holds 695,060 shares with $48.14 million value, up from 509,641 last quarter. Q2 Holdings Inc now has $3.62 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $76.83. About 361,796 shares traded. Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) has risen 35.83% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.83% the S&P500.

The stock decreased 2.40% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $51.66. About 2.73M shares traded or 105.14% up from the average. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 2.78% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Sees 2018 Sales Growht 6% to 7%; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands 1Q Net $75M; 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.58-Adj EPS $3.70; 30/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS REPORTS $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 05/04/2018 – U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENTS SAYS SETS FINAL DUMPING DUTIES OF 97 PERCENT TO 244 PERCENT ON CHINESE TOOL CHEST IMPORTS, 327 PERCENT ON VIETNAMESE IMPORTS; 11/05/2018 – U.S. trade panel: tool chests from China, Vietnam harm U.S. makers; 05/04/2018 U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENT SAYS MAKES FINAL FINDING THAT TOOL CHESTS AND CABINETS FROM CHINA, VIETNAM ARE DUMPED IN U.S. MARKET; 30/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS: $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 04/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Lincoln Electric, Cytosorbents, Materion, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Washington Re

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. shares while 119 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 116.44 million shares or 1.22% less from 117.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation owns 3.12M shares. Horizon Invests Limited Liability Company, a North Carolina-based fund reported 7,561 shares. Kistler reported 0.03% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Mitsubishi Ufj Bk reported 114,039 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust has 0.01% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 4,745 shares. Keybank National Association Oh reported 19,204 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Co reported 1,357 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 58,048 shares. 4,210 are held by Grimes & Com Incorporated. Invesco Limited has 1.18M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ls Invest Lc reported 8,070 shares. Bartlett Comm Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Davenport Co Limited Liability has 5,861 shares. 140,707 are held by Century. Mirae Asset Glob Invs owns 4,763 shares.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. provides home and security products for use in residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. The company has market cap of $7.23 billion. It operates in four divisions: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. It has a 18.08 P/E ratio. The Cabinets segment makes custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

More notable recent Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Has Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Been Employing Capital Shrewdly? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Fortune Brands Home Security (FBHS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Maintain Its Strong Returns? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 02, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Fortune Brands Sets Date for Second Quarter Earnings Announcement and Investor Conference Call – Business Wire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $93,924 activity. $93,924 worth of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) was sold by Luburic Danny.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 7 investors sold QTWO shares while 50 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 41.85 million shares or 3.16% more from 40.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Gardner Lewis Asset LP has 0.39% invested in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) for 15,735 shares. Moreover, Amalgamated Savings Bank has 0.01% invested in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). Alliancebernstein LP invested in 59,900 shares. Citigroup invested in 439 shares. Sg Americas Secs Lc invested in 11,383 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Waddell & Reed accumulated 1.08M shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.08% or 859,663 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 28,391 shares. 1.72M were accumulated by Timessquare Capital Mgmt Llc. Lpl Lc owns 7,517 shares. Aqr Management accumulated 0% or 14,185 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Llc (Trc) holds 0% or 1,025 shares. Kistler has 314 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Blackrock Inc has 2.94 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Q2 Holdings Stock Soared 54.1% in the First Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Buying Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) were released by: Twst.com and their article: “Q2 Holdings Inc.: Q2 Holdings, Inc. Announces Investor Conference Call to Review Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – The Wall Street Transcript” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO) President and CEO Matthew P Flake Sold $8.3 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Among 9 analysts covering Q2 Holdings (NYSE:QTWO), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Q2 Holdings had 12 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Underperform” rating by DA Davidson on Friday, February 15. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, February 28 with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Stephens with “Buy” on Friday, March 1. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Friday, March 1. Needham maintained the shares of QTWO in report on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by BTIG Research on Thursday, February 14.