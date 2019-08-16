Fred Alger Management Has Boosted Position in Deere & Co. (DE); Azimuth Capital Management Boosted Iron Mountain (IRM) Stake by $764,400

Azimuth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) by 40.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc bought 21,840 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The institutional investor held 75,280 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, up from 53,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Iron Mountain Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $31.4. About 347,362 shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Sees 2018 Revenue Growth of 7% to 9%; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – REMAINS ON TRACK TO REDUCE ITS LEASE-ADJUSTED LEVERAGE RATIO TO MID-5X RANGE BY YEAR-END 2018; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Iron Mountain’s New Term Loan Ba3; 02/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Introduces Iron Cloud Critical Protection and Recovery to Safeguard High-value Data; 31/05/2018 – CyArk and Iron Mountain Team Up to Preserve Melbourne’s Historic Royal Exhibition Building; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Adj EPS 24c; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q EBITDA $343M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Iron Mountain Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRM); 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Transaction to Result in Modest AFFO Dilution of About 0.5% in 2018; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Rev $1.04B

Fred Alger Management Inc increased its stake in Deere & Co. (DE) by 5.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc bought 21,732 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 417,379 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.71M, up from 395,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Deere & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.45B market cap company. The stock increased 4.15% or $5.96 during the last trading session, reaching $149.67. About 1.52M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 11/04/2018 – Deere & Co sinks on weak March sales figures; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q Rev $10.7B; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: US FARMERS WILL FEEL EFFECT IMMEDIATELY AS THEY TEND TO SELL THEIR 2017 HARVEST GRADUALLY THROUGHOUT 2018 MARKETING YEAR – BERENBERG; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.50, REV VIEW $33.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Outstanding Classes of John Deere Owner Trust 2015-B and 2016-B; 06/05/2018 – Larson Electronics LLC Releases LED Headlight Kit for John Deere 9500 Combines; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS ISSUES HAVE IMPROVED VERY NICELY; 29/05/2018 – 2018 Annual Strategy Dossier for World’s 6 Leading Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers: Deere & Co, CNH Industrial, AGCO, CLAAS Group, SDF Group & Kubota – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – Findlay Park Adds Deere, Exits Facebook, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Growth Advantage Adds Deere, Exits Humana

Fred Alger Management Inc, which manages about $21.12 billion and $25.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 31,068 shares to 436 shares, valued at $15,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marketaxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 8,009 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,104 shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 915 were reported by Mercer Capital Advisers. 2,855 are owned by Elm Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp. Savant Capital Limited Liability holds 0.07% or 2,363 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Atria Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 5,189 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.07% or 20,000 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Co Limited Co reported 2,100 shares stake. Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 6.48M shares. Jnba Financial Advisors invested in 3,095 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Lc reported 17 shares stake. 1,400 are owned by Tci Wealth Advsr Inc. 4,343 are owned by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corporation. Ftb has 3,578 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Ameritas reported 0.14% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). 20,242 were reported by Mathes. Camarda Advisors Limited Liability accumulated 410 shares.

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Bearish Sentiment Builds on Deere Before Earnings – Schaeffers Research” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Deere PT lowered at Deutsche Bank – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pioneer Energy de-listed by NYSE, to start trading on OTCQX – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Deere Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Deere Earnings Miss Views – Benzinga” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Azimuth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Europe Hedged Eq Fu (HEDJ) by 29,782 shares to 45,597 shares, valued at $2.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD) by 12,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,505 shares, and cut its stake in Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold IRM shares while 117 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 244.33 million shares or 1.22% less from 247.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement reported 87,241 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 4.20M shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Investment Advsrs Incorporated has 34,199 shares. Oppenheimer And Communication stated it has 90,272 shares. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust reported 829 shares. Regions Finance Corp reported 700 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Company invested in 883,805 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Stratos Wealth Prtn holds 7,230 shares. Columbia Asset Mngmt has 7,150 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Lc holds 1,488 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Limited holds 0% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) or 206 shares. Kentucky Retirement Ins Tru Fund stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Hudock Capital Grp Inc Ltd Com holds 50 shares. 3.39M were accumulated by Fincl Bank Of Mellon Corp. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com New York owns 80,618 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Iron Mountain Announces Grand Opening Of New State-Of-The-Art Data Center In Phoenix – PRNewswire” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Screaming Strong Buy, 7.2% Yield, And 30% Upside For Iron Mountain – Seeking Alpha” published on December 08, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Iron Mountain Inc. – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Brown Bag Portfolio March Update – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 03, 2019.