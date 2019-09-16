Fred Alger Management Has Boosted Its Holding in Repligen (RGEN) by $17.54 Million; As Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Market Valuation Declined, S&T Bank Increased by $314,930 Its Stake

Fred Alger Management Inc increased its stake in Repligen Corp (RGEN) by 12.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc bought 206,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 43.41% . The institutional investor held 1.85M shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $158.96 million, up from 1.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Repligen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $79.74. About 497,598 shares traded. Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) has risen 101.69% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 101.69% the S&P500. Some Historical RGEN News: 17/05/2018 – Repligen Presenting at Conference May 30; 08/05/2018 – Repligen 1Q Adj EPS 17c; 08/05/2018 – Repligen 1Q Rev $44.8M; 08/05/2018 – Repligen Raises FY18 View To Rev $182M-$188M; 08/05/2018 – REPLIGEN CORP RGEN.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.32 TO $0.36; 08/05/2018 – REPLIGEN CORP RGEN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $182 MLN TO $188 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Dir Ryan Jr Gifts 900 Of Repligen Corp; 17/05/2018 – Repligen to Participate in 15th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference; 17/05/2018 – Repligen Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Repligen Had Seen FY18 Rev $180M-$186

S&T Bank increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) by 3.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank bought 4,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 113,168 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.75 million, up from 109,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $82.14. About 1.68M shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q REV. $913.4M, EST. $910.9M; 06/04/2018 – JOHN CHEVEDDEN URGES SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST RATIFICATION OF SPECIAL MEETING PROVISIONS PROPOSAL ‘DO-NOTHING MANAGEMENT PROPOSAL’; 21/04/2018 – DJ Skyworks Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWKS); 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Adj EPS $1.64; 02/04/2018 – IPhone supplier Skyworks Solutions generated returns of 30 percent per year in the last decade versus Apple’s 25 percent annualized performance; 16/03/2018 – Skyworks Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS -EXPECTS RESUMPTION OF SEQUENTIAL REVENUE GROWTH IN SEPTEMBER QUARTER WITH SUSTAINED MOMENTUM INTO DECEMBER PERIOD- CFO, CONF CALL; 23/03/2018 – Skyworks Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Skyworks Solutions, Warrior Met Coal, ORBCOMM, SiteOne Landscape Supply, HRG Group; 14/03/2018 Skyworks et al. to Benefit as IoT Becomes ‘IoX,’ Says Macquarie — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold RGEN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 43.72 million shares or 9.91% more from 39.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund has 0.02% invested in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) for 172,244 shares. Fred Alger Management holds 1.85M shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc reported 20,609 shares. Driehaus Cap Mgmt holds 0.11% or 40,026 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund LP reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). Macquarie Group holds 985,047 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management stated it has 0% in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). Shelton Capital accumulated 3,949 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Charles Schwab Inv stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). Budros Ruhlin And Roe reported 3,656 shares. Marco Inv Management Ltd has invested 0.04% in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). Bb&T Corporation stated it has 6,405 shares. 53,878 were accumulated by First Trust Advisors L P. Benin Management has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) for 15,695 shares.

Fred Alger Management Inc, which manages about $21.12B and $26.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd by 5,913 shares to 101,830 shares, valued at $6.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pra Health Sciences Inc by 4,535 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,690 shares, and cut its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

More notable recent Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Repligen Corporation (RGEN) – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “84 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on September 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Repligen to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Repligen prices equity offering; shares down 2% premarket – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Nine Companies Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Ten Companies to Join S&P SmallCap 600 (Earlier) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

S&T Bank, which manages about $456.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 2,412 shares to 33,111 shares, valued at $8.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 55 investors sold SWKS shares while 173 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 134.95 million shares or 0.10% less from 135.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co holds 12,330 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As invested in 0% or 835,404 shares. Fil invested in 0% or 2 shares. Pennsylvania Trust owns 0.09% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 27,415 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp, Wisconsin-based fund reported 24,629 shares. Parametric Assocs Limited Liability Com accumulated 470,930 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Earnest Ptnrs Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Pitcairn Company owns 12,694 shares. 134,194 were accumulated by Chilton Invest Communications Limited. Fjarde Ap has 31,124 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Tru Of Vermont reported 0% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). 27,963 are owned by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Stifel owns 154,031 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Smithfield holds 0.01% or 1,179 shares in its portfolio. Cornercap Investment Counsel invested in 0.35% or 34,380 shares.

More notable recent Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SWKS, GLPI, WBA – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why We Think Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Fundamental Investors Might Love Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Earnings Preview: Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Q3 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Skyworks Solutions’ Stock Fell 11.7% in August – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 10, 2019.