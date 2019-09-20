Fred Alger Management Decreased Manhattan Associates (MANH) Position By $1.88 Million; Copart (CPRT) Shorts Decreased By 8.93%

Fred Alger Management Inc decreased Manhattan Associates Inc (MANH) stake by 25.58% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Fred Alger Management Inc sold 27,255 shares as Manhattan Associates Inc (MANH)’s stock rose 27.42%. The Fred Alger Management Inc holds 79,297 shares with $5.50M value, down from 106,552 last quarter. Manhattan Associates Inc now has $5.32 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $82.65. About 202,799 shares traded. Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) has risen 78.81% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MANH News: 04/05/2018 – Mercury Home Textile Sews Up Deal with Manhattan Associates to Enable Omnichannel Transformation; 22/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Unveils the lndustry’s Most Sophisticated Inventory Planning and Replenishment Solution; 23/05/2018 – Kindred Integrates SORT With Manhattan Associates’ Warehouse Management System; 25/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Named a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems; 17/05/2018 – Everest Technologies Expands Supply Chain and Omnichannel Commerce Offerings with Manhattan Associates Partnership; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates 1Q EPS 33c; 13/03/2018 Manhattan Associates Named a Top Workplace in Atlanta for Sixth Straight Year; 22/05/2018 – Keystone Logic is a Gold Sponsor at the Manhattan Associates Momentum 2018 Conference; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Sees 2018 Rev $546M-$558M; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Sees 2018 EPS $1.23-EPS $1.27

Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) had a decrease of 8.93% in short interest. CPRT’s SI was 6.15M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 8.93% from 6.75 million shares previously. With 1.33M avg volume, 5 days are for Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT)’s short sellers to cover CPRT’s short positions. The SI to Copart Inc’s float is 3.09%. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $83.01. About 574,882 shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRT News: 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q EPS 52c; 24/04/2018 – Copart Announces Expansion of Location Near Minneapolis, Minnesota; 09/03/2018 Copart Acquires Nordic Salvage Auto Auction Company; 17/05/2018 – Copart Fulfills New Owner Promise to Clear Hazardous Tires; 23/05/2018 – COPART INC CPRT.O – QTRLY TOTAL SERVICE REVENUES AND VEHICLE SALES $478.2 MLN VS $373.9 MLN; 09/03/2018 – COPART – ACQUIRED AUTOVAHINKOKESKUS OY, A SALVAGE AUTO AUCTION COMPANY BASED IN FINLAND DOING BUSINESS AS AVK; 23/05/2018 – COPART INC CPRT.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.52; 22/04/2018 – DJ Copart Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPRT); 17/05/2018 – Copart, Inc. to Webcast Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results; 09/03/2018 – COPART BUYS NORDIC SALVAGE AUTO AUCTION CO

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 31 investors sold Copart, Inc. shares while 159 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 129 raised stakes. 179.03 million shares or 0.21% less from 179.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.22% or 3.39M shares. Tocqueville Asset L P holds 0.01% or 7,000 shares in its portfolio. 234,048 were reported by Td Asset. Huntington National Bank has 0% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Proshare Advsrs Llc reported 22,463 shares. Covey Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 60,831 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Llc has 0.57% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Prudential Public Limited Co stated it has 0% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). 240,189 are owned by Utd Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 129,574 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Board has 0.02% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company accumulated 58,626 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Zebra Management Limited Liability holds 0.19% or 4,978 shares in its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio stated it has 0.1% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Panagora Asset Incorporated reported 16,656 shares.

Copart, Inc. provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. The company has market cap of $19.02 billion. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology to vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as for individual owners. It has a 33.74 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s services include online seller access, salvage estimation, estimating, end-of-life vehicle processing, virtual insured exchange, transportation, vehicle inspection stations, on-demand reporting, motor vehicle regulatory agency processing, flexible vehicle processing programs, buy it now, member network, sales process, and dealer services.

Among 2 analysts covering Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Manhattan Associates has $10000 highest and $9200 lowest target. $96’s average target is 16.15% above currents $82.65 stock price. Manhattan Associates had 3 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy” on Monday, August 12.

Fred Alger Management Inc increased Mcdonalds Corp. (NYSE:MCD) stake by 583,400 shares to 590,772 valued at $122.68M in 2019Q2. It also upped Gw Pharmaceuticals Adr (NASDAQ:GWPH) stake by 87,163 shares and now owns 500,519 shares. O Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) was raised too.

