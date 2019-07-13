Fred Alger Management Decreased Its Blackbaud (BLKB) Stake; Shorts at ANACONDA MINING COMMON SHARES (ANXGF) Lowered By 68.45%

Fred Alger Management Inc decreased Blackbaud Inc (BLKB) stake by 2.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fred Alger Management Inc sold 14,752 shares as Blackbaud Inc (BLKB)’s stock rose 1.14%. The Fred Alger Management Inc holds 578,232 shares with $46.10M value, down from 592,984 last quarter. Blackbaud Inc now has $4.21 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $85.49. About 168,423 shares traded. Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) has declined 20.85% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLKB News: 23/05/2018 – Blackbaud Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud 1Q Rev $204.2M; 15/05/2018 – Blackbaud Presenting at Conference May 24; 26/03/2018 – Blackbaud Invites Change Agents to Orlando, Florida for bbcon 2018, the Premier Tech Gathering for Social Good; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud Backs 2018 Rev $870M-$890M; 30/04/2018 – Higher Education Institutions Advance Efforts with Blackbaud’s Comprehensive Solutions; 01/05/2018 – Market Leading Fundraising Performance Management Provider, Reeher, Acquired By Blackbaud BLKB; 08/03/2018 Blackbaud Hosts Emerging Female Leader from South Africa as part of Fortune/U.S. State Department Global Women’s Mentoring Part; 01/05/2018 – BLACKBAUD BUYS MKT LEADING FUNDRAISING PERFORMANCE MGMT; 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD 1Q ADJ REV $204.5M, EST. $204.5M

ANACONDA MINING INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:ANXGF) had a decrease of 68.45% in short interest. ANXGF’s SI was 5,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 68.45% from 16,800 shares previously. With 54,500 avg volume, 0 days are for ANACONDA MINING INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:ANXGF)’s short sellers to cover ANXGF’s short positions. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.0005 during the last trading session, reaching $0.2285. About 11,927 shares traded. Anaconda Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANXGF) has 0.00% since July 13, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Anaconda Mining Inc. operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration firm in Canada. The company has market cap of $28.23 million. It holds 100% interest in the Point Rousse project covering an area of 5,794 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; Goldboro project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 600 hectares located to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia; and Viking project that covers an area of 6,225 hectares of prospective land located in Newfoundland. It has a 19.04 P/E ratio. The firm also holds 100% interest in the Great Northern project that covers an area of approximately 6,375 hectares located near the community of Jackson's Arm, Newfoundland; and has an option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the Tilt Cove property covering an area of 350 hectares located within the Baie Verte Mining District.

Fred Alger Management Inc increased Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD) stake by 323,056 shares to 1.16 million valued at $222.14M in 2019Q1. It also upped Deere & Co. (NYSE:DE) stake by 21,732 shares and now owns 417,379 shares. Ss&C Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) was raised too.

More notable recent Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ORCL vs. BLKB: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Share Price Volatility Should You Expect For Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Shareholders Should Look Hard At Blackbaud, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:BLKB) 5.2% Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Blackbaud (BLKB) Up 3.3% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $134,408 activity. Nelson Joyce had sold 1,000 shares worth $76,320. CHOU TIMOTHY C K sold $58,088 worth of stock or 750 shares.

Analysts await Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, down 40.43% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.47 per share. BLKB’s profit will be $13.77 million for 76.33 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Blackbaud, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.