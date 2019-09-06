Fred Alger Management Cut Its Roper Technologies (ROP) Position by $7.26 Million as Valuation Rose; As Workday (WDAY) Stock Declined, Shareholder Efg Asset Management Americas Cut Position

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp decreased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 11.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp sold 2,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 21,442 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14 million, down from 24,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $176.78. About 484,055 shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 08/03/2018 – WORKDAY INC WDAY.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $95; 22/04/2018 – DJ Workday Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDAY); 11/04/2018 – Workday Continues European Growth with Italy Launch; 23/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: P.J. Hoffmaster State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 23/05/2018 – Workday Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 26/04/2018 – Workday Ranks #1 Best Place to Work in the UK; 16/03/2018 – Workday Ranks #3 as a Best Place to Work in Germany; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Software Adds Box, Cuts Workday; 17/04/2018 – Workday Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Fred Alger Management Inc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 18.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc sold 21,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 95,330 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.60 million, down from 116,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $374.38. About 103,208 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $11.08 TO $11.32; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $11.08-Adj EPS $11.32; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – POWERPLAN’S NAME AND BRANDS ARE NOT EXPECTED TO CHANGE AS A RESULT OF TRANSACTION; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Roper Technologies, Inter Parfums, SunCoke Energy Partners, Aerie Pharmaceutical; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to Fund PowerPlan Acquisition Using Revolving Credit Facility and Cash on Hand; 04/04/2018 – Fiduciary Champion Barbara Roper: Time to Shift Gears — Barrons.com; 21/05/2018 – Thoma Bravo Enters into Agreement to Sell PowerPlan to Roper Technologies; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises Outlook After 1Q Earnings Beat; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181283: Roper Technologies, Inc.; Project Torque Ultimate Parent Corporation; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Close in 2Q, Subject to Regulatory Approva

Fred Alger Management Inc, which manages about $21.12B and $25.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solu (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 559,424 shares to 1.68 million shares, valued at $26.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novartis Ag Adr (NYSE:NVS) by 21,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Madison Square Garden Co A.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $163,483 activity.

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 EPS, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $323.36 million for 29.43 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual EPS reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, First Republic Management has 0.32% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Credit Suisse Ag owns 145,011 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Stifel Fincl Corporation reported 0.06% stake. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 19,045 shares. Glenmede Trust Co Na owns 10,691 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 5,313 shares. Hallmark Cap Mgmt Inc invested in 0.08% or 2,113 shares. Ls Inv Advisors Lc has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Franklin Inc invested in 0.88% or 4.80M shares. Schwartz Invest Counsel Inc invested in 1.88% or 102,550 shares. 461,268 are held by Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Origin Asset Mgmt Llp reported 24,778 shares. Hikari Tsushin invested in 1.18% or 15,600 shares. Chesley Taft Ltd invested in 0.23% or 8,075 shares. Middleton & Ma holds 26,444 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea Inv stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 3,417 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Company owns 306 shares. Dnb Asset As accumulated 16,261 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 39,964 shares. Pinebridge Investments LP stated it has 0.36% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Css Ltd Liability Corp Il owns 3,923 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. The New York-based Natl Asset Management has invested 0.3% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Royal London Asset Ltd holds 0% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) or 56,801 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 376,020 shares. Wespac Advsr Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Miracle Mile Ltd Liability Company accumulated 6,253 shares. Clearbridge Investments Lc owns 222,146 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Fort Point Cap Prtn Limited Co has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 4,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $197,523 activity.