Fred Alger Management Cut Its Facebook (FB) Stake by $74.70 Million as Stock Rose; Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stake by $8.25 Million as Share Value Rose

Fred Alger Management Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 12.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc sold 450,012 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 3.23 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $538.34M, down from 3.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $526.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $184.51. About 18.04M shares traded or 6.81% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/05/2018 – Fone Arena: Qualcomm, Facebook partner to bring high-speed internet connectivity in urban areas; 01/05/2018 – Match Group Sinks as Facebook Announces New Dating Feature; 14/05/2018 – Facebook suspends 200 apps in wake of Cambridge Analytica scandal; 26/04/2018 – Facebook Unscathed as Investors Look Past Scandal: Street Wrap; 19/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica pushes back on Facebook’s allegations as top Senate Democrat blasts ‘Wild West’; 30/05/2018 – Senator Mark Warner: Facebook’s move to create transparency around paid political ads isn’t going to be enough “Pretty darn good” – but misses the point, says Mark Warner; 25/04/2018 – Dealbook: Is Facebook Serious About Its Clean Up?: DealBook Briefing; 23/03/2018 – One good thing from Facebook data scandal: Thousands of new jobs AI alone can’t handle; 26/03/2018 – Facebook is facing questions of its data handling following reports that research firm Cambridge Analytica improperly gained access to the personal data of more than 50 million Facebook users; 11/04/2018 – Facebook is complicated. That shouldn’t stop lawmakers

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 32.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp sold 43,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 91,597 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.59M, down from 134,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $4.33 during the last trading session, reaching $206.01. About 2.26M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 07/03/2018 – EU to propose limited market access for British-based banks – Bloomberg; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Compensation Ratio 41%; 07/03/2018 – Catherine Ngai: Exclusive: Goldman puts some London staff on notice for German move by June; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN HAS ORIGINATED $3 BLN IN CONSUMER LOANS, CREDIT QUALITY IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS -CFO; 03/04/2018 – Exclusive – U.S. power traders exit Goldman; 09/05/2018 – Goldman Is Said to Hire UBS’s Souza for Private Equity Services; 07/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS AFRICA HEAD SAYS NATURAL NERVOUSNESS ABOUT S.AFRICAN LAND EXPROPRIATION, BUT PROCESS WILL BE RATIONAL; 24/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS ITALIAN GOVT BOND YIELDS INCORPORATE 40-50 BASIS POINTS POLITICAL RISK PREMIUM; 17/04/2018 – Goldman may acquire its way to a bigger consumer bank; 12/03/2018 – Dealbook: Goldman’s Next C.E.O. Must Embrace the Grind: DealBook Briefing

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 earnings per share, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $2.03 billion for 9.30 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “US Indexes Close Lower Thursday With China Tariff Announcement – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 15, 2019, Investingnews.com published: “Apple Appeals to Privacy Concerns with New Credit Card – Investing News Network” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Jones Today: China, Earnings Anticipation Stall Stocks on Monday – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 23.78 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook Results: Still Too Cheap – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: FB, PENN, SHAK – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook: Beat Goes On – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “FB Stock Could Surge If It Does These 3 Things – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Share Their View On FANG Stocks And Apple – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

