Fred Alger Management Boosted Sps Commerce (SPSC) Holding By $914,992; BARISTAS COFFEE COMPANY (BCCI) SI Increased By 300%

Fred Alger Management Inc increased Sps Commerce Inc (SPSC) stake by 2.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fred Alger Management Inc acquired 8,632 shares as Sps Commerce Inc (SPSC)’s stock rose 6.41%. The Fred Alger Management Inc holds 303,634 shares with $32.20M value, up from 295,002 last quarter. Sps Commerce Inc now has $1.98B valuation. The stock increased 2.10% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $109.59. About 65,960 shares traded. SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) has risen 31.63% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical SPSC News: 26/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.40 TO $1.45, EST. $1.34; 05/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Z–Modernize SPS Elevators SE-3 & SE-4 Louis Stokes VAMC Cleveland, OH 44106; 16/03/2018 – SPS Commerce: Board to Consist of 9 Members After Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 31C; 16/03/2018 – SPS Commerce Names Marty Reaume to Board; 26/04/2018 – MSFT PROBING SPS PERFORMANCE DEGRADATION IN NORTH CENTRAL U.S; 20/04/2018 – DJ SPS Commerce Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPSC); 26/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE INC SPSC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 10 TO 11 PCT; 20/03/2018 – SPS Commerce Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce Sees 2Q EPS 14c-EPS 16c

BARISTAS COFFEE COMPANY INC (OTCMKTS:BCCI) had an increase of 300% in short interest. BCCI’s SI was 3,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 300% from 800 shares previously. It closed at $0.0127 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Barista Coffee Company, Inc., doing business as Baristas, operates as a specialty drive-through beverage retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $878,683. The firm offers hot and cold beverages, including specialty coffees, blended teas, and other custom drinks, as well as smoothies, fresh-baked pastries, and other confections. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides beverages, such as hot apple cider, hot chocolate, frozen coffees, and other products.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $2.60 million activity. 19,670 SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) shares with value of $2.12M were sold by Frome James J.. $487,430 worth of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) shares were sold by Nelson Kimberly K..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.96, from 2.38 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 15 investors sold SPSC shares while 66 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 16.39 million shares or 2.35% less from 16.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag reported 192,865 shares. Moreover, Herald Management Ltd has 1.35% invested in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). American Century Companies invested 0.01% of its portfolio in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Liability Co owns 134,139 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership reported 1,500 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability owns 51,516 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 0.15% invested in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) for 70,112 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). Merian Glob Investors (Uk) holds 0.06% or 63,631 shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Bogle Inv Mgmt Lp De has invested 0.42% in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). Bb&T Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). Disciplined Growth Invsts Mn reported 0.27% in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.01% in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 207,684 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SPS Commerce had 5 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, February 13, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer.