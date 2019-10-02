Fred Alger Management Boosted Its Stake in Crown Castle International Cor (CCI) as Stock Value Rose; Lau Associates Decreased Disney Walt Hldg Co (DIS) Stake by $2.72 Million; Stock Value Rose

Lau Associates Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Hldg Co (DIS) by 92.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lau Associates Llc sold 19,552 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 1,532 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $214,000, down from 21,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lau Associates Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Hldg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $129.55. About 5.80M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid 16% More Than Disney for 21st Century Fox, Filing Shows; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro Named Pres of ESPN and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks; 29/05/2018 – DISNEY SAID PREPARED TO OFFER SIGNIFICANT CASH IF NEEDED: CNBC; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson’s Estate Files Federal Copyright Infringement Suit Against The Walt Disney Company And Disney’s ABC Network; 14/03/2018 – Disney: Studio Entertainment Business Segment Led by Alan Horn, Chairman of Walt Disney Studios, to Stay Virtually the Same; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS OFFER IS NOW BINDING AND WELL ON ITS WAY TO REGULATORY APPROVAL; 04/05/2018 – DISNEY’S `SOLO’ DOUBLES `BLACK PANTHER’ PRESALES: FANDANGO; 01/05/2018 – Disney is launching a digital food channel called Disney Eats; 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL TALLY $640.9M; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ is Disney’s first direct-to-consumer initiative and part of its growing strategy to compete with the likes of Netflix and Hulu

Fred Alger Management Inc increased its stake in Crown Castle International Cor (CCI) by 7.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc bought 81,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 1.23 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $160.14M, up from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Crown Castle International Cor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $136.79. About 2.21M shares traded or 23.87% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Lau Associates Llc, which manages about $524.70M and $209.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Ultra Short Income Etf by 280,895 shares to 884,847 shares, valued at $44.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Anchor Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Partner Lp reported 1.84% stake. 282,973 were reported by Whittier Trust Commerce. Bessemer Grp Inc has 1.34% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2.85M shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 69,572 shares. Corda Mngmt Limited accumulated 164,682 shares or 2.49% of the stock. Burke & Herbert Savings Bank & Tru Communication reported 11,937 shares. 248,240 were accumulated by Mariner Ltd Company. Eaton Vance holds 1.37% or 5.36M shares. Cim Limited Liability Corp has invested 4.23% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Caxton Associates Ltd Partnership stated it has 10,000 shares. Eulav Asset Management holds 0.33% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 63,000 shares. Beaumont Partners Lc reported 8,011 shares stake. Gardner Lewis Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 36,816 shares. Wells Fargo & Co Mn owns 0.5% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 12.50M shares.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 29.99 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Fred Alger Management Inc, which manages about $21.12B and $26.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 392,551 shares to 176 shares, valued at $16,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 318,529 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,618 shares, and cut its stake in Eventbrite Inc.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.59 million activity.