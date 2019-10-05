Fred Alger Management Boosted Its Repligen (RGEN) Stake by $17.54 Million; Luxor Capital Group LP Has Increased Its Facebook (FB) Stake by $34.57 Million

Luxor Capital Group Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 1591.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luxor Capital Group Lp bought 179,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 190,398 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.75 million, up from 11,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luxor Capital Group Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $501.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $180.45. About 10.48 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – The Daily Beast: EXCLUSIVE: Mark Zuckerberg AWOL from Facebook’s data leak damage control session, @attackerman reports; 25/04/2018 – Facebook’s cash and equivalents reached almost $44 billion in the first quarter; 25/04/2018 – Oversight Dems: Top Democrats Press Mark Zuckerberg for More Information about Facebook’s Role in American Democracy; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Zuckerberg Sees Ongoing Social-Media Arms Race With Russia; 05/04/2018 – Tobacco products are promoted across Facebook, Stanford University researchers found; 26/03/2018 – Fewer than half of Americans trust Facebook to obey U.S. privacy laws, according to a new poll; 11/04/2018 – Sen. Johnson: Johnson Questions Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Privacy and Data Security; 17/04/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Low-Profit Services, Souring on Facebook, Tesla Hits Pause — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Facebook has been contacting ad agencies and trade bodies to reassure them that customer data is being; 26/03/2018 – State Attorneys General Join Letter to Facebook Voicing Concern Over User Data

Fred Alger Management Inc increased its stake in Repligen Corp (RGEN) by 12.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc bought 206,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 43.41% . The institutional investor held 1.85 million shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $158.96 million, up from 1.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Repligen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $76.44. About 312,118 shares traded. Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) has risen 101.69% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 101.69% the S&P500. Some Historical RGEN News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Repligen Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGEN); 08/05/2018 – Repligen Raises FY18 View To Rev $182M-$188M; 08/05/2018 – Repligen 1Q Rev $44.8M; 08/05/2018 – REPLIGEN CORP RGEN.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.32 TO $0.36; 17/05/2018 – Repligen Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 28/03/2018 Repligen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Dir Ryan Jr Gifts 900 Of Repligen Corp; 08/05/2018 – REPLIGEN CORP RGEN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $182 MLN TO $188 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Repligen Presenting at Conference May 30; 08/05/2018 – Repligen 1Q EPS 8c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. One Cap Management Limited Company holds 0.9% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 27,411 shares. Mackenzie Fincl has 872,011 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.58% or 506,555 shares. The Kansas-based Mitchell Cap Mgmt has invested 2.16% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Eagle Ridge Mngmt invested in 0.04% or 1,284 shares. Massachusetts-based Reynders Mcveigh Mngmt has invested 0.65% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Waddell And Reed Finance owns 3.14M shares for 1.5% of their portfolio. First Natl Bank Sioux Falls reported 1,979 shares or 1.31% of all its holdings. 5,984 were reported by Excalibur Mgmt. Covington Capital Mgmt reported 59,220 shares stake. Redmond Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 10,850 shares or 0.9% of their US portfolio. New York-based New York State Teachers Retirement System has invested 1.77% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Lau Assoc Ltd holds 1.03% or 11,140 shares in its portfolio. Hhr Asset Management Limited Com owns 291,826 shares or 4.21% of their US portfolio. Howard has invested 3.37% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Luxor Capital Group Lp, which manages about $10.73B and $2.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pegasystems Inc (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 220,857 shares to 2.64M shares, valued at $188.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 18,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.76 million shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware (Prn).

