Fred Alger Management Boosted Its Danaher (DHR) Stake; Ctrip Com Intl LTD (Call) (CTRP) Shareholder Nine Masts Capital LTD Increased Its Position by $982,300 as Stock Price Declined

Fred Alger Management Inc increased its stake in Danaher Corp (DHR) by 48.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc bought 1.31M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 3.99M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $526.42 million, up from 2.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Danaher Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $139.77. About 1.06M shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500.

Nine Masts Capital Ltd increased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Call) (CTRP) by 126.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd bought 89,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The hedge fund held 160,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78M, up from 70,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.59B market cap company. The stock increased 3.86% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $33.61. About 1.90M shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 20/04/2018 – CTRIP.COM – PARTNERSHIP WILL ALLOW CTRIP’S OVER 300 MLN REGISTERED USERS TO ACCESS ACCORHOTELS’ GLOBAL BRANDS PORTFOLIO; 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Customized Travel Launches First Business Summit in Europe; 14/03/2018 – CORRECT: CTRIP 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS 14C; 22/05/2018 – Ctrip.com 1Q EPS 29c; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q Net $77.4M; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 24C, EST. 17C; 26/03/2018 – Ctrip launches “Responsible Travel” with Tourism Toronto and China Southern Airlines; 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Named Silkroad’s Official Sponsor and Exclusive Travel Services Provider; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE RMB3.48 (US$0.55); 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS 14C, EST. 17C

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $320.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 20,015 shares to 6,585 shares, valued at $349,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tata Mtrs Ltd (NYSE:TTM) by 595,590 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,400 shares, and cut its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD).

