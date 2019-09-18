Franks Intl N V (FI) Shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp Has Cut Position by $1.00 Million; Wolverine Asset Management Lowered Its Royce Value Tr (RVT) Position by $351,598 as Share Value Were Volatile

Wolverine Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Royce Value Tr Inc (RVT) by 7.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 27,046 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 316,860 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.41M, down from 343,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Royce Value Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $13.91. About 341,100 shares traded or 34.73% up from the average. Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) has 0.00% since September 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc decreased its stake in Franks Intl N V (FI) by 20.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.52% . The hedge fund held 780,846 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.26M, down from 980,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Franks Intl N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $5.09. About 408,523 shares traded. Frank's International N.V. (NYSE:FI) has declined 31.08% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FI News: 26/03/2018 – Frank’s International Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Books: Researchers Uncover Two Hidden Pages in Anne Frank’s Diary; 23/04/2018 – Congress should act quickly to fix Dodd-Frank’s ‘overcorrections’; 15/05/2018 – Dutch museums publish two hidden pages from Anne Frank’s diary; 24/05/2018 – Nigel Frank International enters a strategic partnership with Alpha Variance Solutions; 08/05/2018 – Frank’s International 1Q Loss $42.1M; 09/03/2018 FRANK’S DISMISSES PWC AS ACCOUNTING FIRM, NAMES KPMG; 08/05/2018 – FRANK’S INTERNATIONAL 1Q REV. $115.6M, EST. $117.1M; 23/03/2018 – Frank’s International Presenting at Conference Mar 27; 08/05/2018 – FRANKS INTERNATIONAL NV – ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED COST REDUCTION TARGETS THAT WILL IMPROVE PROFITABILITY

Investors sentiment increased to 2.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.75, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 13 investors sold FI shares while 11 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 82.96 million shares or 2.41% less from 85.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 167,100 are owned by Swiss Retail Bank. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Llc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Frank's International N.V. (NYSE:FI). California Public Employees Retirement invested in 48,839 shares or 0% of the stock. Legal And General Group Inc Public Limited Company has 0% invested in Frank's International N.V. (NYSE:FI). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.01% in Frank's International N.V. (NYSE:FI) or 4.28M shares. Seabridge Advisors Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.19% or 103,810 shares. Aperio Gru Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 4,547 shares. Energy Opportunities Capital Mgmt Limited Liability, a Texas-based fund reported 14,450 shares. Zeke Advsr Limited invested in 460,958 shares or 0.24% of the stock. D E Shaw & holds 0% of its portfolio in Frank's International N.V. (NYSE:FI) for 164,815 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru has 175,054 shares. United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.03% in Frank's International N.V. (NYSE:FI). Grp One Trading Limited Partnership holds 3,758 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 0% or 29,285 shares. Glenmede Trust Com Na has invested 0% in Frank's International N.V. (NYSE:FI).

Analysts await Frank's International N.V. (NYSE:FI) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.06 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. After $-0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Frank's International N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% EPS growth.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc, which manages about $40.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 12,562 shares to 151,221 shares, valued at $18.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 14,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Cadence Design System Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Wolverine Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.60B and $7.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 5,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $2.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in South Jersey Inds Inc by 96,117 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,057 shares, and has risen its stake in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.62, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 14 investors sold RVT shares while 28 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 19.59 million shares or 1.87% less from 19.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hanson Mcclain owns 595 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bartlett Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Rothschild Investment Il holds 0.36% or 218,955 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Invest invested 0.02% in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). M&T National Bank Corporation has 19,942 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 1.54M shares stake. Riggs Asset Managment Inc owns 25 shares. 10,000 were accumulated by Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Liability. 2,370 are owned by Citigroup. Hudock Capital Gru Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Raymond James And Assoc owns 1.37M shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Comml Bank Of America De accumulated 755,287 shares or 0% of the stock. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) for 52 shares. Shaker Fin Svcs Lc reported 2.62% stake.