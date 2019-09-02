Franks Intl N V (FI) Holder Gotham Asset Management Has Lowered Position as Market Value Declined; Facebook (FB) Stock Value Rose While Wildcat Capital Management Has Upped Stake by $3.71 Million

Gotham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Franks Intl N V (FI) by 83.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc sold 63,993 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.52% . The hedge fund held 12,773 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79,000, down from 76,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Franks Intl N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $984.71M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.35. About 494,957 shares traded. Frank's International N.V. (NYSE:FI) has declined 31.08% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FI News: 08/05/2018 – Frank’s International 1Q Rev $115.6M; 15/05/2018 – Dutch museums publish two hidden pages from Anne Frank’s diary; 22/03/2018 – Frank’s International N.V. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 08/05/2018 – Frank’s International 1Q Loss $42.1M; 19/04/2018 – Frank’s International Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 08/05/2018 – FRANK’S INTERNATIONAL 1Q REV. $115.6M, EST. $117.1M; 23/04/2018 – Congress should act quickly to fix Dodd-Frank’s ‘overcorrections’; 08/05/2018 – FRANKS INTERNATIONAL NV – ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED COST REDUCTION TARGETS THAT WILL IMPROVE PROFITABILITY; 08/05/2018 – FRANK’S INTERNATIONAL 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 18C, EST. LOSS/SHR 11C; 23/03/2018 – Frank’s International Presenting at Conference Mar 27

Wildcat Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 113.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wildcat Capital Management Llc bought 22,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 42,053 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.01M, up from 19,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wildcat Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $518.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $185.67. About 10.79M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/03/2018 – Kansas AG: AG Derek Schmidt asks Facebook for answers on data privacy; 19/03/2018 – Sen. Markey: Senator Markey Calls for Congressional Hearing on Facebook-Cambridge Analytica Bombshell; 20/04/2018 – Tiger Global, the investment firm that poured money into Facebook, Warby Parker and Flipkart, is now betting on cannabis alongside rapper Snoop Dogg; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK: CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA AGREED TO GIVE ACCESS TO SERVERS; 10/04/2018 – Rep. Kilmer: Kilmer Statement on Facebook’s Endorsement of the Honest Ads Act; 30/05/2018 – Snap CEO Evan Spiegel in an interview with @KaraSwisher at #CodeCon: “Fundamentally, [Facebook is] having a really hard time changing the DNA of their company. And the DNA of their company is all about having people compete with each other online for attention; 10/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Exclusive: #Facebook to move into big #WeWork outpost as co-working company prepares to open; 23/05/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS IT’S RELEASING `FACING FACTS’ SHORT FILM; 26/03/2018 – Jim Sciutto: Breaking: Federal Trade Commission confirms it is currently investigating #Facebook over its privacy practices; 11/04/2018 – JOUROVA: HAVE `MANY MORE QUESTIONS’ FOR FACEBOOK’S ZUCKERBERG

Gotham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.96 billion and $6.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 44,817 shares to 151,252 shares, valued at $35.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nabors Industries Ltd (NYSE:NBR) by 2.86M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.29M shares, and has risen its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).

Analysts await Frank's International N.V. (NYSE:FI) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.06 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. After $-0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Frank's International N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

