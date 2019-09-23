Frank’s International N.V. (FI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP)

Frank’s International N.V. (NYSE:FI) and Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) have been rivals in the Oil & Gas Pipelines for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frank’s International N.V. 6 2.00 N/A -0.34 0.00 Sanchez Midstream Partners LP 2 0.09 N/A -1.66 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Frank’s International N.V. and Sanchez Midstream Partners LP’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frank’s International N.V. 0.00% -7.4% -6.5% Sanchez Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 38.6% -5.2%

Volatility and Risk

Frank’s International N.V. has a 1.4 beta, while its volatility is 40.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Sanchez Midstream Partners LP’s 18.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.82 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Frank’s International N.V. are 3.9 and 3.3. Competitively, Sanchez Midstream Partners LP has 0.1 and 0.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Frank’s International N.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sanchez Midstream Partners LP.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Frank’s International N.V. and Sanchez Midstream Partners LP are owned by institutional investors at 43.3% and 23.2% respectively. Frank’s International N.V.’s share held by insiders are 5.3%. Competitively, 6.2% are Sanchez Midstream Partners LP’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Frank’s International N.V. -2.23% 3.83% -0.52% -3.06% -31.08% 9.2% Sanchez Midstream Partners LP -8.84% -11.71% -17.65% -17.3% -83.1% 13.95%

For the past year Frank’s International N.V. has weaker performance than Sanchez Midstream Partners LP

Summary

Frank’s International N.V. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Sanchez Midstream Partners LP.

FrankÂ’s International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production companies in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S. Services, Tubular Sales, and Blackhawk. Its tubular services include the handling and installation of multiple joints of pipe to establish a cased wellbore; and the installation of smaller diameter pipe inside a cased wellbore to provide a conduit for produced oil and gas to reach the surface. The company also designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes outside diameter (OD) pipes, connectors, and casing attachments; and provides specialized fabrication and welding services in support of deep water projects, including drilling and production risers, flowlines and pipeline end terminations, and long length tubulars for use as caissons or pilings. In addition, it distributes OD pipes manufactured by third parties; and offers well construction and well intervention rental equipment, services, and products. FrankÂ’s International N.V. was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.