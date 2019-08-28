Frank’s International N.V. (FI)’s Financial Results Comparing With CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM)

Frank’s International N.V. (NYSE:FI) and CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) compete against each other in the Oil & Gas Pipelines sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frank’s International N.V. 6 1.68 N/A -0.34 0.00 CNX Midstream Partners LP 15 3.11 N/A 1.96 8.01

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Frank’s International N.V. and CNX Midstream Partners LP.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Frank’s International N.V. and CNX Midstream Partners LP’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frank’s International N.V. 0.00% -7.4% -6.5% CNX Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 40% 13.7%

Risk & Volatility

Frank’s International N.V. has a 1.4 beta, while its volatility is 40.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, CNX Midstream Partners LP is 14.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.14 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Frank’s International N.V. are 3.9 and 3.3. Competitively, CNX Midstream Partners LP has 0.4 and 0.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Frank’s International N.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CNX Midstream Partners LP.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Frank’s International N.V. and CNX Midstream Partners LP are owned by institutional investors at 43.3% and 51.2% respectively. Insiders owned 5.3% of Frank’s International N.V. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of CNX Midstream Partners LP shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Frank’s International N.V. -2.23% 3.83% -0.52% -3.06% -31.08% 9.2% CNX Midstream Partners LP 6.31% 10.97% 1.55% -10.35% -19.75% -3.69%

For the past year Frank’s International N.V. had bullish trend while CNX Midstream Partners LP had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors CNX Midstream Partners LP beats Frank’s International N.V.

FrankÂ’s International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production companies in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S. Services, Tubular Sales, and Blackhawk. Its tubular services include the handling and installation of multiple joints of pipe to establish a cased wellbore; and the installation of smaller diameter pipe inside a cased wellbore to provide a conduit for produced oil and gas to reach the surface. The company also designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes outside diameter (OD) pipes, connectors, and casing attachments; and provides specialized fabrication and welding services in support of deep water projects, including drilling and production risers, flowlines and pipeline end terminations, and long length tubulars for use as caissons or pilings. In addition, it distributes OD pipes manufactured by third parties; and offers well construction and well intervention rental equipment, services, and products. FrankÂ’s International N.V. was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.