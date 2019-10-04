Frank's International N.V. (FI) Analysts See $-0.06 EPS; Westover Capital Advisors Decreased Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Stake

Analysts expect Frank's International N.V. (NYSE:FI) to report $-0.06 EPS on November, 5.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 20.00% from last quarter’s $-0.05 EPS. After having $-0.07 EPS previously, Frank's International N.V.’s analysts see -14.29% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.62. About 75,662 shares traded. Frank's International N.V. (NYSE:FI) has declined 31.08% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FI News: 19/04/2018 – Frank’s International Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 08/05/2018 – FRANK’S INTERNATIONAL 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 18C, EST. LOSS/SHR 11C; 08/05/2018 – Frank’s International 1Q Rev $115.6M; 15/05/2018 – Dutch museums publish two hidden pages from Anne Frank’s diary; 09/03/2018 FRANK’S DISMISSES PWC AS ACCOUNTING FIRM, NAMES KPMG; 23/03/2018 – Frank’s International Presenting at Conference Mar 27; 22/03/2018 – Frank’s International N.V. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 30/05/2018 – Frank’s International Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – FRANK’S INTERNATIONAL 1Q REV. $115.6M, EST. $117.1M; 08/05/2018 – Frank’s International 1Q Loss $42.1M

Westover Capital Advisors Llc decreased Southwest Airls Co (LUV) stake by 55.05% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Westover Capital Advisors Llc analyzed 22,146 shares as Southwest Airls Co (LUV)'s stock declined 4.40%. The Westover Capital Advisors Llc holds 18,080 shares with $918,000 value, down from 40,226 last quarter. Southwest Airls Co now has $28.22 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $52.72.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold LUV shares while 240 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.93 million shares or 3.06% less from 432.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bryn Mawr Tru Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Fuller Thaler Asset Management holds 0.04% or 61,716 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.02% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Advisor Ptnrs Lc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 15,303 shares. 79,806 were reported by Stone Ridge Asset Management. Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Lc invested 0.02% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 4,204 shares. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group Limited Liability Co reported 10,906 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al reported 39,463 shares stake. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp Inc (Ca) accumulated 6,484 shares. Brown Advisory invested 0% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Linscomb And Williams Incorporated invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Royal Bank Of Canada stated it has 772,395 shares. Pittenger And Anderson owns 1,100 shares. Quantitative Invest Management reported 149,882 shares.

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, down 0.93% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $572.73 million for 12.32 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.90% negative EPS growth.

Westover Capital Advisors Llc increased Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) stake by 33,412 shares to 86,517 valued at $3.66M in 2019Q2. It also upped Ishares Tr (EFAV) stake by 9,959 shares and now owns 76,589 shares. Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Southwest Airlines has $6400 highest and $5700 lowest target. $59’s average target is 11.91% above currents $52.72 stock price. Southwest Airlines had 9 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of LUV in report on Wednesday, October 2 with “Overweight” rating. As per Friday, April 26, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, August 14 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) on Monday, May 20 with “Overweight” rating.

More notable recent Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "5 Easy Ways To Plan A Vacation On A Budget – Benzinga" on October 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Here's Why Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance" published on September 13, 2019, Fool.com published: "ESG Investing: Is Southwest Airlines a Responsible Investment? – The Motley Fool" on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: "Southwest Airlines' Unit Costs Will Plummet in 2020 and 2021 – Motley Fool" published on September 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com's news article titled: "Southwest Airlines Accelerates Its Hawaii Expansion – The Motley Fool" with publication date: September 29, 2019.

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the gas and oil exploration and production companies in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.04 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: International Services, U.S. It currently has negative earnings. Services, Tubular Sales, and Blackhawk.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.75, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 13 investors sold Frank's International N.V. shares while 11 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 82.96 million shares or 2.41% less from 85.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Associates Ltd Liability Corporation reported 594,781 shares. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Com invested 0.76% in Frank's International N.V. (NYSE:FI). Amalgamated National Bank & Trust, a New York-based fund reported 15,960 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Company reported 36,368 shares. 59,891 were accumulated by Art Advsr Ltd Liability Corp. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc has 72,742 shares. State Street stated it has 2.09 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Magnetar Ltd Liability Com invested 0.01% in Frank's International N.V. (NYSE:FI). 64,924 were accumulated by Manufacturers Life The. Tci Wealth Inc reported 238 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can owns 10,794 shares. 9,148 were reported by Ameritas Invest Prtnrs. Geode Cap Lc holds 1.10M shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Frank's International N.V. (NYSE:FI) for 461,038 shares. Third Point Lc invested in 75,000 shares or 0% of the stock.