Franklin Unvl Tr (FT) Shareholder Koshinski Asset Management Has Trimmed Position; Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Holding Maintained by Strategic Financial Services Inc

Koshinski Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Franklin Unvl Tr (FT) by 12.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc sold 65,367 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 473,774 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.47 million, down from 539,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Franklin Unvl Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.24 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.49. About 33,306 shares traded. Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) has 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 78.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought 39,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 89,279 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.66M, up from 49,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $63.51. About 2.14M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – AS PART OF STAY ORDER, TO DEPOSIT $75 MLN TO BE KEPT IN SUSPENSE ACCOUNT BY ITD, WITH REMAINDER MARKED UNDER LIEN; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Net $520M; 12/03/2018 Cognizant To Acquire Bolder Healthcare Solutions To Expand Revenue Cycle Management Services For Providers; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Rev $16.05B-$16.3B; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.55, REV VIEW $16.23 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.53; 29/03/2018 – Cognizant Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experience Implementation Services, Worldwide

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sei Invs has 169,080 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank holds 336,918 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 3,100 are owned by Monetary Mgmt Group Inc Incorporated. Cumberland Ptnrs holds 10,020 shares. Eastern Comml Bank holds 11,569 shares. Davy Asset Management Limited has 6,833 shares. New York-based Echo Street Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.04% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). The Massachusetts-based Boston Prtn has invested 0% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Salem Counselors reported 0% stake. Cleararc Inc holds 0.16% or 8,486 shares. Boston Common Asset Mgmt Limited Company reported 37,432 shares. Cordasco Networks reported 0% stake. Horizon Investments Ltd has 0.01% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Van Eck stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Limited Company owns 9,409 shares.

Strategic Financial Services Inc, which manages about $757.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 11,765 shares to 281,329 shares, valued at $14.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 11,087 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 247,159 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can Value Investors Consider Cognizant Technology (CTSH)? – Nasdaq” on April 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cognizant: Continued Strength Across Verticals, With 25% Stock Upside Likely In 2019-20 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Interesting CTSH Put And Call Options For August 9th – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “eGain (EGAN) Q4 Earnings Lag Estimates, SaaS Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cognizant (CTSH) Misses on Q1 Earnings, Cuts 2019 Guidance – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 03, 2019.