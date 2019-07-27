Franklin Unvl Tr (FT) Holding Held by Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc; As Valmont Inds (VMI) Valuation Declined, Cutter & Company Brokerage Has Decreased Its Stake by $413,140

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc decreased its stake in Valmont Inds Inc (VMI) by 20.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc sold 3,178 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,343 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, down from 15,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Valmont Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $138.58. About 132,798 shares traded. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has declined 15.79% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.22% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 06/03/2018 – Valmont Hosts Investor Day Today, March 6, 2018 in New York City; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $8-Adj EPS $8.10; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR ABOUT $7.70 TO $7.80; 05/03/2018 Valmont Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.87, EST. $1.80; 06/03/2018 – VALMONT REAFFIRMING FY 2018 EPS GUIDANCE; 09/04/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s 12th Annual Omaha Research Trip; 06/03/2018 – VALMONT SEES LONG-TERM OPERATING MARGIN GREATER 12%; 15/05/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 30/04/2018 – Valmont Completes Divestiture of Donhad Pty. Ltd. for AUD80M in Net Proceeds

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc increased its stake in Franklin Unvl Tr (FT) by 57.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc bought 57,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 158,072 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11M, up from 100,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in Franklin Unvl Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.98 million market cap company. It closed at $7.4 lastly. It is down 4.49% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.06% the S&P500.

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc, which manages about $3.12B and $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 64,372 shares to 641,716 shares, valued at $7.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr by 80,199 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 141,139 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XHE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold FT shares while 7 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 3.14 million shares or 34.00% less from 4.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors stated it has 0.08% in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT). Landscape Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 0.07% invested in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) for 104,230 shares. Benjamin F Edwards accumulated 158,072 shares. Round Table Services Limited Liability Com accumulated 14,700 shares. Wolverine Asset Limited Liability accumulated 72,257 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc invested in 0.04% or 30,499 shares. Lpl Lc reported 19,414 shares or 0% of all its holdings. City Hldg invested 0% in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT). Css Lc Il reported 15,224 shares. Moreover, Susquehanna Grp Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT). Cetera Advisors Ltd Liability Company, Colorado-based fund reported 15,987 shares. Shaker Services Ltd reported 45,577 shares. Cornerstone Advisors invested 0.1% in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT). Morgan Stanley accumulated 650,505 shares. Citigroup Inc owns 2,000 shares.

More notable recent Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) news were published by: Ft.com which released: “Pivot to data and technology helps Nasdaq beat earnings forecasts – Financial Times” on April 24, 2019, also Ft.com with their article: “Number of Chinese IPOs in US hits eight-year high – Financial Times” published on December 26, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Auryn Closes $1.9 Million Flow-Through Funding – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) were released by: Ft.com and their article: “Uber and Pinterest pore over their IPO lock-up agreements – Financial Times” published on April 10, 2019 as well as Ft.com‘s news article titled: “Russian mobile operator MTS eyes New York delisting – Financial Times” with publication date: February 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold VMI shares while 72 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 17.24 million shares or 6.16% less from 18.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1,162 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 400 shares. Susquehanna Intll Gru Llp invested in 3,181 shares or 0% of the stock. Btim Corp holds 151,112 shares. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Aus holds 0% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) or 2,800 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Co has 27 shares. Fca Corp Tx invested in 1.18% or 23,309 shares. Shufro Rose & Ltd Company owns 27,188 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 58 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Proshare Advsrs Lc has 1,926 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.02% or 18,274 shares. Qv Investors holds 2.56% or 137,779 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has invested 0.06% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Aperio Group Ltd Llc owns 6,144 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc, which manages about $412.24M and $351.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 7,274 shares to 26,858 shares, valued at $1.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Dorsey Wright Etf by 15,058 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,238 shares, and has risen its stake in Plains Gp Hldgs Lp.