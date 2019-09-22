Franklin Unvl Tr (FT) Holder Wolverine Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding; As Adobe (ADBE) Market Valuation Rose, Jag Capital Management Has Upped Stake

Wolverine Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Franklin Unvl Tr (FT) by 62.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 45,447 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 26,810 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $196,000, down from 72,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Franklin Unvl Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $190.25M market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.57. About 60,061 shares traded. Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) has 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Jag Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 89.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc bought 45,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 97,051 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.60 million, up from 51,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $277.91. About 3.37M shares traded or 37.07% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Selects TVSquared for Same-Day TV Reporting & Optimization; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Presenting at Adobe Summit Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – TMMData Announces Deep Integration With Adobe Cloud Platform; 26/03/2018 – Barron’s: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: AI MEANT TO ASSIST, RATHER THAN REPLACE, WORKERS; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”; 19/03/2018 – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK & ADOBE; 27/03/2018 – DialogTech Deepens Integration with Adobe Experience Cloud

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $886.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 26,639 shares to 7,870 shares, valued at $2.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) by 279,027 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,182 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Wolverine Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.60B and $7.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 12,469 shares to 14,000 shares, valued at $1.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boulder Growth & Income Fd I (BIF) by 135,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 250,825 shares, and has risen its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (Put) (NYSE:NBR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.8 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 5 investors sold FT shares while 10 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 4.38 million shares or 39.48% more from 3.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

