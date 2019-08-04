Franklin Unvl Tr (FT) Holder Benjamin F Edwards & Company Has Upped Holding by $405,342; Omers Administration Upped Holding in Mitek Sys (MITK) by $444,000 as Stock Price Declined

Omers Administration Corp increased its stake in Mitek Sys Inc (MITK) by 17.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp bought 37,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.82% . The institutional investor held 250,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18 million, up from 213,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in Mitek Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $402.57 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.02. About 273,394 shares traded. Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) has risen 18.82% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MITK News: 23/05/2018 – MITEK EXTENDS LEADERSHIP POSITION IN DIGITAL IDENTITY; 20/03/2018 – Mitek’s Identity Solution Selected by Consumer Financier to Increase Digital Loan Applications; 23/05/2018 – Mitek Brings A2iA’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) To Mobile Deposit®; 30/05/2018 – Mitek Partners with Industry Leader to Improve New Account Opening, Help Businesses Achieve Compliance and Mitigate Fraud Expos; 23/05/2018 – Mitek Brings A2iA’s Artificial Intelligence (Al) To Mobile Deposit®; 01/05/2018 – Mitek Raises FY View To Rev $59M-$60M; 24/04/2018 – Mitek Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Mitek’s Mobile Deposit® Processes More Than Two Billion Checks, $1.5 Trillion in Cumulative Check Value; 17/05/2018 – MiTek and OZCO, the Leader of the Ornamental Wood Ties Hardware Category, Launch New “Project Explorer” App; 20/03/2018 – Mitek’s Identity Solution Selected by Consumer Financier to Increase Digital Loan Applications

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc increased its stake in Franklin Unvl Tr (FT) by 57.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc bought 57,906 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 158,072 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11M, up from 100,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in Franklin Unvl Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $186.48 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.42. About 56,264 shares traded. Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) has 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $254,162 activity.

More notable recent Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Market Rises to Begin a Busy Earnings Week – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Intel (INTC) Beats on Earnings in Q2, Inks Deal With Apple – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “HyreCar Launches Mobile Application Featuring Mitek Identity Verification Technology – Business Wire” on March 06, 2019. More interesting news about Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Mitek Shares Plunged Today – The Motley Fool” published on August 28, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will AMD’s Q2 Earnings Benefit from GPU Product Adoption? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Omers Administration Corp, which manages about $8.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 295,016 shares to 943,841 shares, valued at $82.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO) by 802,452 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.68M shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold MITK shares while 28 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 18.42 million shares or 15.16% more from 15.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Invest Management Ltd Liability owns 14,650 shares for 0% of their portfolio. White Pine Capital Ltd holds 220,499 shares or 0.99% of its portfolio. Essex Investment Management Ltd Llc reported 378,243 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc holds 110,048 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Us Bank & Trust De holds 7,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Co owns 161,109 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Georgia-based Invesco Limited has invested 0% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Intll Gru holds 0% or 21,385 shares. Water Island Capital Limited Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). National Bank & Trust Of Mellon has invested 0% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Paw invested in 360,000 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Mngmt Lp reported 340,561 shares. Tower Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) accumulated 432 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) for 82,200 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 51,988 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) news were published by: Ft.com which released: “SEC rules NYSE and Nasdaq did not justify data fee increases – Financial Times” on October 16, 2018, also Ft.com with their article: “Number of Chinese IPOs in US hits eight-year high – Financial Times” published on December 26, 2018, Ft.com published: “Uber chief keeps founder in back seat ahead of IPO – Financial Times” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) were released by: Ft.com and their article: “Slack files for direct listing on New York Stock Exchange – Financial Times” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Ft.com‘s news article titled: “If the bull market is ending, what happens next? – Financial Times” with publication date: October 11, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold FT shares while 7 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 3.14 million shares or 34.00% less from 4.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stratos Wealth Prtn reported 18,900 shares. Lpl Financial Llc, California-based fund reported 19,414 shares. Round Table Service Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.04% or 14,700 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs Inc holds 0.08% or 32,074 shares in its portfolio. Landscape Cap Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.07% in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT). Cambridge Invest Rech Advsrs Inc holds 0% or 26,249 shares in its portfolio. Rmb Capital Management Lc invested in 63,036 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Susquehanna Gru Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 24,760 shares in its portfolio. 158,072 were reported by Benjamin F Edwards & Communication Inc. Commercial Bank Of America De holds 0% or 21,631 shares. Raymond James holds 165,791 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 15,987 are owned by Cetera Advsr Limited. Creative Planning holds 0% or 16,310 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Fincl Corporation stated it has 123,495 shares. Pnc Services Group Inc holds 0% or 4,252 shares in its portfolio.

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc, which manages about $3.12B and $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,509 shares to 26,814 shares, valued at $7.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 26,504 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,750 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FDN).