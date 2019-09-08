Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) and CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) Comparing side by side

Since Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) and CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) are part of the REIT – Office industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Street Properties Corp. 8 2.97 N/A 0.10 83.09 CoreSite Realty Corporation 112 7.65 N/A 2.13 49.21

Demonstrates Franklin Street Properties Corp. and CoreSite Realty Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. CoreSite Realty Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Street Properties Corp. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Franklin Street Properties Corp.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than CoreSite Realty Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Franklin Street Properties Corp. and CoreSite Realty Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Street Properties Corp. 0.00% 1.2% 0.5% CoreSite Realty Corporation 0.00% 31.6% 4.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.16 beta indicates that Franklin Street Properties Corp. is 16.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. CoreSite Realty Corporation has a 0.56 beta and it is 44.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Corp. and CoreSite Realty Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Street Properties Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 CoreSite Realty Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, CoreSite Realty Corporation’s consensus target price is $106.5, while its potential downside is -10.59%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Franklin Street Properties Corp. and CoreSite Realty Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 83.8% and 0%. About 3.64% of Franklin Street Properties Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.2% of CoreSite Realty Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Franklin Street Properties Corp. 4.54% 8.48% 2.54% 9.81% -4.62% 29.37% CoreSite Realty Corporation -9.64% -8.84% -6.13% 7.57% -7.27% 20.15%

For the past year Franklin Street Properties Corp. has stronger performance than CoreSite Realty Corporation

Summary

CoreSite Realty Corporation beats Franklin Street Properties Corp. on 8 of the 10 factors.

CoreSite Realty Corporation engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction, and management of data centers. The data centers are specialized and secure buildings that house networking, storage, and communications technology infrastructure, including servers, storage devices, switches, routers, and fiber optic transmission equipment. These buildings provide the power, cooling, and network connectivity to operate this mission-critical equipment. The companyÂ’s data centers are located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay and northern Virginia areas, Chicago, Boston, New York City, and Miami. CoreSite Realty Corporation serves telecommunications carriers, content and media entertainment providers, cloud providers, enterprise customers, financial and educational institutions, and government agencies. As of December 31, 2011, its property portfolio included 12 operating data center facilities and 1 development site. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.