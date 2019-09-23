Franklin Street Advisors Upped Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stake by $1.52 Million; Shares Declined; Eaton Vance Management Has Cut Position in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by $17.06 Million as Share Price Declined

Franklin Street Advisors Inc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 30.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Street Advisors Inc bought 19,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The hedge fund held 84,220 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.61M, up from 64,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $71.2. About 16.03M shares traded or 141.88% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Net $1.56B; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Conversion Involved EUR300M Investment; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $88 FROM $113; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Cigarette Shipments 164.28B; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INT’L CREDIT RISK PROTECTED BY DE-LEVERAGING PATH; 25/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Factory of Greek Affiliate Ceases Cigarette Production; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Adds Philip Morris, Exits Apache; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q European Union Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 5%

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 19.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management sold 183,406 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The institutional investor held 762,135 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $71.01M, down from 945,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $91.3. About 1.61M shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 24/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Raises Dividend By 10% — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Sales Up in High-Single Digits; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany quarterly revenue rises 8.5 pct on strong holiday quarter; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co 1Q EPS $1.14; 05/04/2018 – CTA Promotes Karen Chupka to EVP, Tiffany Moore to SVP; 24/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO TIF.N INCREASES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 10 PCT TO $0.55/SHR; 12/03/2018 – French fashion designer Hubert de Givenchy designed Audrey Hepburn’s little black dress in “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.”; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany’s same-store sales beat estimates; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany’s misses on same-store sales, forecast disappoints; 23/05/2018 – Consumers are returning to iconic luxury brands such as Tiffany & Co., Louis Vuitton and Sotheby’s that offer updated products and marketing

Franklin Street Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.06 billion and $776.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tapestry Inc by 96,069 shares to 8,875 shares, valued at $282,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV) by 36,696 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 133,993 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc.

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88 billion and $45.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 8,791 shares to 2.82 million shares, valued at $123.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LGND) by 47,614 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,307 shares, and has risen its stake in Addus Homecare Corp (NASDAQ:ADUS).