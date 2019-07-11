Franklin Street Advisors Trimmed Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding by $1.07 Million; Stock Rose; Hilton Capital Management Cut Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Holding by $327,625

Hilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) by 56.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc sold 13,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.70% with the market. The hedge fund held 10,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $255,000, down from 23,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $33.79. About 60.39M shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 125.51% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 121.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 26/04/2018 – Cramer: Advanced Micro Devices is a good buy for long-term investors; 16/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC. TO RATING ‘B’ FROM ‘B-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 25/04/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC AMD.O – QTRLY ENTERPRISE, EMBEDDED AND SEMI-CUSTOM (EESC) SEGMENT REVENUE WAS $532 MLN, DOWN 12 PERCENT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 13/03/2018 – CTS LABS – ITS SECURITY AUDIT SHOWED MANY CRITICAL SECURITY VULNERABILITIES & MANUFACTURER BACKDOORS IN AMD’S EPYC,RYZEN,RYZEN PRO,RYZEN MOBILE CHIPS; 27/04/2018 – BIOPHYTIS SA ALBPS.PA – MACUNEOS IS THE ONLY DRUG CANDIDATE IN CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT TO TREAT DRY AMD; 13/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO SAYS IN BLOG POST: `SECURITY IS A TOP PRIORITY’; 29/03/2018 – Fudzilla: AMD’s open-source Radeon Rays integrated into Unity engine; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Advanced Micro Devices To ‘B’; Outlook Stable; 13/04/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP: Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action

Franklin Street Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 6.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Street Advisors Inc sold 10,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 146,840 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.87 million, down from 157,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $366.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $113.02. About 8.15 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – Frontier Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – LVMH LVMH.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 280 FROM EUR 275; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 23/05/2018 – JPMorgan, Citi Lobby GOP Lawmakers to Relax Swap Rules–Update; 29/03/2018 – VanEck Lowers Expense Ratio for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (EMLC); 15/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – HighPoint Resources at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – AIR CANADA CFO ENDS PRESENTATION AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 23/05/2018 – Global banks scrap for share of expected China MSCI trading boom; 15/03/2018 – SES SA SESFg.LU – BBVA, BNP PARIBAS, COMMERZBANK, HSBC, ING AND J.P. MORGAN ACTED AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79M and $740.14 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3,105 shares to 4,155 shares, valued at $746,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Republic Services Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 20,671 shares in the quarter, for a total of 290,914 shares, and has risen its stake in Energy Select Sector Spider (Prn) (XLE).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $822.58 million activity. Su Lisa T had sold 50,000 shares worth $1.14M on Thursday, February 7. 50,000 shares were sold by Norrod Forrest Eugene, worth $1.01M. Shares for $2.58 million were sold by KUMAR DEVINDER.

Analysts await Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, down 58.33% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.12 per share. AMD’s profit will be $55.55 million for 168.95 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 66.67% EPS growth.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.55 EPS, up 11.35% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.29 per share. JPM’s profit will be $8.28 billion for 11.08 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.65 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

Franklin Street Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.06 billion and $717.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 67,125 shares to 134,833 shares, valued at $14.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd Com (NYSE:SLB) by 100,621 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,609 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

