Franklin Street Advisors Trimmed Its Danaher Com (DHR) Stake as Shares Rose; Great Point Partners Raised Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) Holding

Franklin Street Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Danaher Corp Com (DHR) by 16.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Street Advisors Inc sold 25,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 126,923 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.76M, down from 152,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc who had been investing in Danaher Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $142.71. About 2.28 million shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 27.64% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.21% the S&P500.

Great Point Partners Llc increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN) by 4.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Point Partners Llc bought 43,538 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.08M shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.30 million, up from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Acceleron Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $40.56. About 240,351 shares traded. Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) has risen 18.82% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.39% the S&P500. Some Historical XLRN News: 19/03/2018 – CAFC: DELL INC. v. ACCELERON, LLC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1101 – 2018-03-19; 08/05/2018 – Acceleron Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 58c; 02/05/2018 – Acceleron Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 26/04/2018 – Acceleron Announces ACE-083 Phase 2 Trial Presentation at the American Academy of Neurology 70th Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA – BELIEVES EXISTING CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS & INVESTMENTS TO BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND PROJECTED OPERATING REQUIREMENTS INTO 2021; 01/05/2018 – Acceleron Pharma: ACE-083 Is Currently Being Evaluated in Two Phase 2 Trials: One in FSHD and One in Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease; 30/04/2018 – Acceleron to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Operating and Financial Results on May 8, 2018; 22/05/2018 – Acceleron Announces Initiation of PULSAR Phase 2 Trial of Sotatercept in Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension; 02/05/2018 – Acceleron to Participate in Two Healthcare Investor Conferences in May; 22/03/2018 – CAFC: DELL INC. v. ACCELERON, LLC [ERRATA] – Appeal #17-1101 – 2018-03-22

Analysts await Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DHR’s profit will be $825.11M for 31.02 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Danaher Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.48% EPS growth.

