Franklin Street Advisors Trimmed Altria Group (MO) Stake by $1.15 Million; Union Pacific (UNP) Shareholder Mcdonald Capital Investors Cut Holding by $1.66 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 1.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc sold 9,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 524,261 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $88.66M, down from 534,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $166.97. About 2.05 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 23/05/2018 – Nafta Has Been a ‘Tremendous Success,’ Says Union Pacific CEO (Video); 30/04/2018 – Union Pacific is Safest U.S. Railroad for Third Consecutive Year; 22/03/2018 – Laughlin AF Base: Laughlin safety, Union Pacific caution drivers crossing railroads; 06/03/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference

Franklin Street Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 27.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Street Advisors Inc sold 24,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The hedge fund held 64,432 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.05 million, down from 88,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $40.96. About 18.12 million shares traded or 76.81% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – NEW STRUCTURE INCLUDES CREATION OF A CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER FUNCTION

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.70B for 17.18 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, up 5.56% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.08 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.09B for 8.98 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.64% EPS growth.

Franklin Street Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.06 billion and $776.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cme Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:CME) by 2,776 shares to 153,686 shares, valued at $29.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A (NYSE:STZ) by 21,518 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,637 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl C.