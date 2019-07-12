Franklin Street Advisors Stake in Metlife (MET) Lowered by $5.95 Million; Lafleur & Godfrey Has Lowered 3M Company (MMM) Holding by $871,470; Stock Price Declined

Franklin Street Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 96.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Street Advisors Inc sold 141,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.67% with the market. The hedge fund held 5,692 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $242,000, down from 147,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $50.92. About 3.13M shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 0.45% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 24/04/2018 – METLIFE INC MET.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.42/SHR; 26/04/2018 – MetLife Foundation Announces Sponsorship of “Multipliers of Prosperity” for a Fourth Year; 07/03/2018 – CORRECT: METLIFE SAYS U.S. CFO DEBEL TO LEAD METLIFE RETIREMENT; 16/05/2018 – METLIFE ANNOUNCES NEW FINANCIAL WELLNESS PRODUCT; 07/03/2018 – MetLife: Debel to Remain Interim U.S. CFO Until Successor Named; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Announces Senior Leadership Changes; 30/03/2018 – MetLife to Offer Insurance Solutions to Travelers Through Tencent’s WeSure Online Insurance Platform; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Trump’s bank watchdog bought financial stocks up until taking office; 10/04/2018 – For Retirement, Employees Prefer Steady Paycheck over Managing Their Own Investments; 15/03/2018 – MetLife Recognized as a Top Company for Female Executives

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 33.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc sold 4,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,390 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74M, down from 12,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.64B market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $4.3 during the last trading session, reaching $173.34. About 3.01 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – Anglo American 1Q Minas-Rio Production Decreased by 30% to 3M Tons; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO SEES FY EPS $8.68 TO $9.03, SAW $10.20 TO $10.70; 03/05/2018 – 3M’s New Single-Patient Stethoscope Fills Immense Auscultation Quality Gap for Clinicians Treating Patients in Isolation; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints Michael Roman CEO; Inge Thulin will become chairman of board; 17/04/2018 – Malta Sells 3M Euros 182-day Bills at Yield -0.355%; Bid-Cover 9; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – UPDATED ITS 2018 ORGANIC LOCAL-CURRENCY SALES GROWTH GUIDANCE TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 3 TO 4 PERCENT, VERSUS A PRIOR RANGE OF 3 TO 5 PERCENT; 21/05/2018 – 3M NAMES GAYLE SCHUELLER CHIEF SUSTAINABILITY OFFICER; 05/03/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointments; 21/05/2018 – 3M Forms Sustainability and Product Stewardship Organization; Names Dr. Gayle Schueller Next Chief Sustainability Officer; 30/05/2018 – 3M Co at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc, which manages about $396.47M and $387.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockhead Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 2,140 shares to 6,275 shares, valued at $1.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientif Com (NYSE:TMO) by 5,195 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,797 shares, and has risen its stake in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.04 EPS, down 21.24% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.59 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.17 billion for 21.24 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.52% negative EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 10 sales for $17.27 million activity. Bushman Julie L also sold $841,392 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares. THULIN INGE G sold $2.70M worth of stock. 5,940 shares were sold by Lindekugel Jon T, worth $1.19 million. Gangestad Nicholas C sold $942,450 worth of stock. 8,906 shares were sold by Vale Michael G., worth $1.77M. Another trade for 9,410 shares valued at $1.87M was made by Keel Paul A on Friday, February 8.

Franklin Street Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.06 billion and $717.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 249,993 shares to 285,132 shares, valued at $8.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Inc Com (NYSE:BLK) by 16,802 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,805 shares, and has risen its stake in Under Armour Inc Cl C.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, up 3.08% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.3 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.28B for 9.50 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.46% negative EPS growth.