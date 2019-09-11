Franklin Street Advisors Raised Laboratory Crp Of Amer Hldgs (LH) Stake by $353,856; As Progressive Co Ohio (PGR) Share Value Rose, Holder Cognios Capital Cut by $635,256 Its Position

Cognios Capital Llc decreased its stake in Progressive Co Ohio (PGR) by 14.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc sold 8,823 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 53,112 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83M, down from 61,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Progressive Co Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $75.75. About 28,733 shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE NAMES FIRST FEMALE BOARD CHAIR,: GENDER, RACE PAY; 14/03/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports February 2018 Results; 14/05/2018 – Progressive Appoints First Female Board Chair, Announces Gender and Race Pay Equity; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.28B :PGR US; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Progressive Corp $600m 30Y +110; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS 24C; 09/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Progressive Corp $Benchmark 30Y +100#; 09/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NOTES WERE PRICED AT 99.173% OF PAR; 03/05/2018 – Progressive Offers Reporters Updated Newsroom; 12/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – GRIFFITH CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT & CEO & DIRECTOR OF PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION

Franklin Street Advisors Inc increased its stake in Laboratory Crp Of Amer Hldgs (LH) by 2.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Street Advisors Inc bought 2,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The hedge fund held 80,906 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.38M, up from 78,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc who had been investing in Laboratory Crp Of Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $173.46. About 3,573 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 07/03/2018 – Bionik Laboratories Corp. and Curexo Enter Exclusive Distribution Agreement for Sale of Robotic Rehabilitation Systems in U.S. and South Korea; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP 1Q NET REV. $2.85B, EST. $2.78B; 03/05/2018 – LabCorp to Webcast Its Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – Labcorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp: Transaction With Europe’s Eurofins Is Expected to Close in the Third Quarter of 2018; 22/03/2018 – LabCorp and Appalachian Regional Healthcare Create Comprehensive Laboratory Collaboration; 03/04/2018 – Triad Bus Jour: LabCorp cuts deal for 200K+ square feet in RTP; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Net $173.2M; 09/03/2018 – LABCORP – COVANCE DRUG DEVELOPMENT BUSINESS HAS FORMED A GLOBAL IMMUNOLOGY AND IMMUNOTOXICOLOGY UNIT; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE NOW INCLUDES PROJECTED NEGATIVE IMPACT FROM ASC 606 OF ABOUT $0.20 TO $0.30 PER SHARE FOR FULL YEAR 2018

Franklin Street Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.06B and $717.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,001 shares to 77,546 shares, valued at $10.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc Com (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 10,703 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 231,179 shares, and cut its stake in Tapestry Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Corporation owns 0.03% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 60,183 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance Company accumulated 0.08% or 4,213 shares. 2,150 are held by Monetary Mgmt Group Incorporated. Foster Dykema Cabot And Co Inc Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,349 shares. 1,575 were accumulated by Ingalls & Snyder Limited. Royal London Asset has 0% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 39,546 shares. Financial Services owns 45 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans invested 0% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). 284 were accumulated by Benjamin F Edwards & Company. Old Natl Bank & Trust In reported 4,833 shares stake. Mufg Americas Hldgs accumulated 2,602 shares. Auxier Asset reported 1,445 shares. Moreover, Diversified has 0.01% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Hartford Inv Mgmt, Connecticut-based fund reported 20,562 shares. Nomura Asset Management Communications Limited owns 22,115 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Retail Bank accumulated 87,213 shares. Waddell And Reed Financial Inc stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). First Republic Mgmt accumulated 163,412 shares. 519 were accumulated by Carroll Fin Assocs. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 4.83M shares or 0.1% of the stock. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 563 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Incorporated invested in 3.18 million shares. First Midwest National Bank & Trust Trust Division reported 9,940 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Blair William Il owns 0.48% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 1.09M shares. Sageworth Tru Company invested in 12 shares. Peak Asset Mgmt Llc holds 0.14% or 5,642 shares. Bp Pcl owns 140,000 shares. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust reported 40,741 shares. 1St Source Bancorporation has 3,497 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Shelton Cap Management has 297 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 EPS, down 17.20% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $756.69M for 14.57 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.69% negative EPS growth.