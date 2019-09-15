Franklin Street Advisors Raised Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position; Cambridge Trust Company Decreased Its Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) as Stock Declined

Cambridge Trust Company decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) by 23.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Trust Company sold 8,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 28,961 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.84 million, down from 37,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Trust Company who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $64.33. About 3.07 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant’s first-quarter revenue rises 10 percent; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT – CO’S BUSINESS OPS, ASSOCIATES AND WORK WITH CLIENTS NOT IMPACTED BY ACTIONS RECENTLY ATTEMPTED BY INDIAN IT DEPARTMENT; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Improved Customer Experience; 30/04/2018 – SOLOMON: CLIENTS SHOULD BE COGNIZANT OF LENGTH OF MARKET RALLY; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – COURT FURTHER GRANTED CO’S REQUEST TO ADDRESS ITD’S COLLECTION ACTIONS, SCHEDULED HEARING LATER IN APRIL; 02/05/2018 – COGNIZANT BUYS HEDERA CONSULTING, A BELGIAN ADVISORY, ANALYTICS; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Adj EPS $4.47; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adjusted Operating Margin 20.3%; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.09; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Acquires Hedera Consulting, A Belgian Advisory And Analytics Company

Franklin Street Advisors Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 2.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Street Advisors Inc bought 3,634 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 150,474 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.82 million, up from 146,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $384.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 15.28 million shares traded or 29.61% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – Discovery Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – J.P. Morgan predicts the S&P 500 will rise by 13 percent through year-end 2018, citing valuation and improving fundamentals; 19/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: JPMorgan Chase Bank $Bmark Debt Offering in 2 Parts; 18/05/2018 – RELX NV REL.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1820P FROM 1785P; 19/04/2018 – Adyen, which is currently valued at over $2 billion, is in talks with Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan to be advisers, the source said; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – QTRLY AVERAGE CORE LOANS EX-CIB, UP 8% YOY AND 1% QOQ; 21/05/2018 – Resolute Energy at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – JPMorgan Is Said to Add Nick DeCock for Equity-Derivatives Sales; 10/05/2018 – New Relic Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 20/03/2018 – UBISOFT UBIP.PA – J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES PLC IS ACTING AS SOLE GLOBAL COORDINATOR ON ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Franklin Street Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.06 billion and $776.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) by 3,445 shares to 10,330 shares, valued at $1.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristolmyers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 36,642 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 212,993 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity.

Cambridge Trust Company, which manages about $1.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 17,997 shares to 64,519 shares, valued at $10.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 4,081 shares in the quarter, for a total of 198,008 shares, and has risen its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $579.91 million for 15.32 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.