Franklin Street Advisors Raised Its Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) Holding by $2.35 Million; Mid America Apartmen Reit (MAA) Shareholder Cornercap Investment Counsel Boosted Position by $349,890 as Market Value Rose

Franklin Street Advisors Inc increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM) by 35.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Street Advisors Inc bought 11,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The hedge fund held 44,945 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.04 million, up from 33,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc who had been investing in Martin Marietta Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $244.1. About 61,831 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Mid America Apartmen Reit (MAA) by 23.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc bought 3,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.86% . The institutional investor held 16,947 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, up from 13,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Mid America Apartmen Reit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $121.12. About 33,047 shares traded. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) has risen 19.45% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MAA News: 02/05/2018 – Mid-America Apartment Sees 2Q FFO $1.43/Shr-FFO $1.53/Shr; 29/05/2018 – Acorda Announces EMA Validation of the MAA Submission for INBRIJA™ (levodopa inhalation powder); 14/03/2018 – Mid-America Apartment Board Amends Bylaws to Allow Proxy Access; 07/05/2018 – MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITIES – OPERATING PARTNERSHIP PRICED $400 MLN OFFERING OF MAALP’S 4.200% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2028; 09/03/2018 – MAA GROUP BHD MAAS.KL – DECLARES FIRST INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 3 SEN PER SHARE UNDER THE SINGLE-TIER DIVIDEND SYSTEM FOR FY ENDING 31 DECEMBER 2018; 29/05/2018 – ACORDA REPORTS EMA VALIDATION OF MAA SUBMISSION FOR INBRIJA™ (L; 02/05/2018 – Mid-America Apartment Sees 2018 FFO $5.85/Shr-FFO $6.15/Shr; 18/04/2018 – SWISSMEDIC VALIDATES MAA FOR LANADELUMAB; 09/03/2018 – MENARINI SUBMITS DELAFLOXACIN MAA TO EMA; 28/03/2018 – European Medicines Agency (EMA) Accepts BioMarin’s Marketing Application for Pegvaliase MAA for Treatment of Phenylketonuria (P

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold MAA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 102.75 million shares or 1.85% less from 104.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei has 0.06% invested in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.12% invested in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Gsa Limited Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 3,225 shares. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al invested in 26,206 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Huntington Bancorp stated it has 1,763 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amp Cap Ltd invested in 591,207 shares or 0.37% of the stock. 208,172 were reported by State Teachers Retirement Systems. Reilly Advsr Llc accumulated 43 shares. Delta Asset Management Limited Liability Co Tn, a Tennessee-based fund reported 9,940 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability reported 63,939 shares. Pnc Fincl Gp Inc Inc reported 10,579 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Com invested 0.03% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 252,283 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt owns 165,533 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. 8,255 are owned by Ww Asset.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $912.27 million and $723.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs C (NYSE:IBM) by 27,155 shares to 5,399 shares, valued at $762,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Portland General Electric Co. (NYSE:POR) by 14,085 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,690 shares, and cut its stake in Camden National Corp (NASDAQ:CAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold MLM shares while 157 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 64.02 million shares or 3.72% less from 66.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davidson Advisors holds 0.5% or 23,812 shares. Plante Moran Advsr Lc holds 0.11% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) or 1,779 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar has 15,203 shares. Tower Research Cap Limited Co (Trc) reported 1,698 shares stake. Fifth Third Bancorporation has invested 0% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Amica Mutual Insur holds 1,989 shares. Davenport And Com Llc has 418,720 shares for 1.05% of their portfolio. Bright Rock Management Ltd holds 2.35% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 35,000 shares. Gulf Commercial Bank (Uk) Ltd owns 14,926 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Salem Invest Counselors has 14,723 shares. Kentucky Retirement System reported 2,730 shares stake. 400 are held by Laurion Capital Management L P. Epoch Invest invested in 1.35 million shares or 1.19% of the stock. Stonebridge Cap Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.31% or 4,275 shares. Brandywine Trust has invested 0.43% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

