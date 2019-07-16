Franklin Street Advisors Raised By $608,475 Its Eog Resources (EOG) Stake; General Motors Co (GM) Sentiment Is 1.03

Franklin Street Advisors Inc increased Eog Resources Inc (EOG) stake by 6.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Franklin Street Advisors Inc acquired 6,405 shares as Eog Resources Inc (EOG)’s stock declined 2.47%. The Franklin Street Advisors Inc holds 107,849 shares with $10.27M value, up from 101,444 last quarter. Eog Resources Inc now has $50.13B valuation. The stock decreased 2.34% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $86.39. About 1.53 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES AND OTHER $3,681.2 MLN VS $2,610.6 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: EOG Resources is selling its entire British North Sea operations(Company is already the largest U.S; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CORPORATE M&A `NOT IN GAMEPLAN’ AT PRESENT TIME; 27/03/2018 – EOG Resources expects service costs to drop this year in shale plays; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES – MAINTAINED FORECAST FOR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $5.4 TO $5.8 BLN, EX. ACQUISITIONS AND NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS; 03/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Adj EPS $1.19; 04/05/2018 – EOG COO BILLY HELMS COMMENTS ON FIRST QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 27/03/2018 – EOG SEES LOWERING ITS WELL COSTS ANOTHER 9% IN PERMIAN BASIN; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources: Maintained Forecast for 2018 Cap Expenditures of $5.4B-$5.8B

General Motors Co (GM) investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.28, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 335 hedge funds increased or started new equity positions, while 324 cut down and sold their stock positions in General Motors Co. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 1.16 billion shares, up from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding General Motors Co in top ten equity positions decreased from 31 to 25 for a decrease of 6. Sold All: 57 Reduced: 267 Increased: 248 New Position: 87.

The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $39.21. About 4.89 million shares traded. General Motors Company (GM) has risen 2.02% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 14/05/2018 – TIANSHENG PHARMA DEPUTY GM IN POLICE CUSTODY ON VIOLATIONS; 14/03/2018 – RPT-S.KOREA’S KDB SAYS WILLING TO PROVIDE SHORT-TERM LOAN TO GM KOREA ON CONDITION OF GM’S FULL COOPERATION ON DUE DILIGENCE; 11/05/2018 – GM KOREA, KDB AGREE ON BALANCE SHEET RESTRUCTURE TO CUT DEBT; 03/04/2018 – COSCO GM WANG HAIMIN COMMENTS ON FLEET DEPLOYMENT AT BRIEFING; 20/04/2018 – GM SAYS AT A MEETING FRIDAY, SENIOR SOUTH KOREAN GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS ASKED THAT GM KOREA DELAY A BOARD VOTE ON FILING FOR BANKRUPTCY PROTECTION; 02/05/2018 – Keith Naughton: SCOOP: @GM’s Electric Bolt Slows As @Tesla #Model3 Picks Up Speed $GM #AutoSales; 08/05/2018 – GM Recognizes AGM, a Flex Company, for Performance, Quality and Innovation; 15/03/2018 – General Motors to Invest More Than $100M to Upgrade Orion, Brownstown Plants; 03/04/2018 – General Motors has decided to report U.S. sales at the end of each quarter instead of at the end of each month; 19/03/2018 – Former GM, Microsoft CFO named senior White House policy official

Analysts await General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.42 EPS, down 21.55% or $0.39 from last year’s $1.81 per share. GM’s profit will be $2.01 billion for 6.90 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual EPS reported by General Motors Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.71% EPS growth.

Greenlight Capital Inc holds 24.03% of its portfolio in General Motors Company for 9.12 million shares. Greenhaven Associates Inc owns 20.33 million shares or 13.4% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Oldfield Partners Llp has 7.3% invested in the company for 1.94 million shares. The United Kingdom-based Ruffer Llp has invested 6.19% in the stock. Acr Alpine Capital Research Llc, a Missouri-based fund reported 110.61 million shares.

More notable recent General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Crossover and SUV Deliveries Surge at GM — and Ford Isn’t Far Behind – Yahoo Finance” on July 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why General Motors Stock Gained 16% in June – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fuel efficiency penalties are suspended – Seeking Alpha” on July 14, 2019. More interesting news about General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “GM Issues Reminder Regarding Warrant Expiration – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Why Investors Need to Add AI Stocks to Their Portfolio – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company has market cap of $55.62 billion. The firm operates through GM North America, GM Europe, GM International Operations, GM South America, and GM Financial divisions. It has a 6.23 P/E ratio. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Opel, Vauxhall, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why EOG Resources, Acuity Brands, and BlackLine Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EOG Resources Keeps On Truckin’ – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oakmark Fund: Second Quarter 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “4 Oil Stocks to Sell Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Among 10 analysts covering EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. EOG Resources had 22 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Friday, March 1 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Susquehanna with “Hold”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Monday, March 11. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by Guggenheim. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Franklin Street Advisors Inc decreased Waste Management Inc Del (NYSE:WM) stake by 3,958 shares to 97,229 valued at $10.10 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) stake by 9,439 shares and now owns 102,052 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) was reduced too.